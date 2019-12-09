Rider: Minor “food stamp” reform draws apoplectic responses from welfare pimps

By

Contrary to the lies of AOC and the Democrats, food stamps will continue to go to over 34 MILLION people. But, there are 700,000 SINGLE people under the age of 49 that will be forced to WORK if they want to get food stamps. Imagine, the taxpayers want something for their money—effort and work. “The reform is limited to able-bodied adults without minor children. It does not include people over age 49 (the age limitation is NOT included in the article). Also it exempts people with “a disability” — a loosey-goosey designation in itself. Again, not mentioned in the story.

We have more than seven million jobs open in this country. We are talking about 700,00. If they can not find a job, they can do 80 hours a month of community service, to qualify for food stamps. Democrats prefer watching Seinfeld than working. What do you think?

Minor “food stamp” reform draws apoplectic responses from welfare pimps

Richard Rider Rants, 12/8/19



Below is a WONDERFUL example of media bias in a “news” story. It’s a NEW YORK TIMES article decrying a modest proposed “Trump” food stamp (SNAP) eligibility reform.



Given that it’s a NY TIMES article, arguably it is BY DEFINITION biased. But more important for me, it’s printed in my local SAN DIEGO U-T. And doubtless printed in hundreds of other papers across the nation — plus it serves as the basis for scores of bleating TV stories. It’s defined as news — the NY TIMES doesn’t even bother to name the author/reporter.



Start with the U-T headline — “Nearly 700,000 set to lose Access to Food Stamps.” That a big number — until you realize that 36,400,000 people now receive the SNAP food subsidy. That’s a tepid reform that AT MOST affects only 1.9% of current recipients. Nowhere is this fact mentioned.

There’s potential exemptions for areas with over 6% unemployment. Need I mention that this fact was not revealed in the NY TIMES propaganda piece?



The sensible government rationale for this reform is that in this booming labor market, such unemployed SNAP recipients should be able to find a job — and get off this welfare benefit. That IS mentioned in the article, followed by welfare pimps claiming that too many such people can’t find a job.



But MOST IMPORTANT, what the NY TIMES fails to mention is that there’s two OTHER ways one can qualify for food stamps. Either participate in a work training program 80 hours month, or “volunteer” to work a few hours (the number is undefined) a month in community service — largely useless jobs like picking up trash or raking leaves. It’s IN the regulation, but apparently no one bothered to read the damn thing.

Now, if someone is so high, or drunk, or crazy that they can’t pick up trash, then they probably can’t figure out how to qualify for SNAP benefits in the first place. If they CAN figure it out and they meet the other requirements, then they likely can pick up trash.



BTW, if you think my NY TIMES example is an aberration, Google “SNAP reform” and limit your search to the last 30 days or so. Granted, many use the NY TIMES article as the basis for their own story, but that’s no excuse for these gross misrepresentations by most of the media.



Will this program really save taxpayers money? Let’s look at a real world example. In Maine, when they required able-bodied single adults to work, get job training, or perform 26 hours of community service a month, 80% of those bums (yes, BUMS) decided not to receive their food stamp welfare rather than comply.



How can 80% of these “needy” people turn down free food for a little labor? I suspect that closer analysis would show that most of these 700,000 single able-bodied adult SNAP recipients ARE working — off the books. Millions of Americans work for cash — including (but not limited to) drug dealers, prostitutes, burglars, robbers, panhandlers, handymen, nannies, maids, gardeners — and many, many others. They really DO have a better option than performing public service gigs.



Maine’s stunning fiscal success upsets progressives. Which tells us a lot about progressives.

People don’t starve in America. Millions do suffer from malnutrition, but that’s usually their choice — fast food, starches and empty calories.



The DC government idiots allow SNAP recipients to use their benefit at fast food joints — low quality food at much higher prices (compared to grocery store items). Arguably the fattest people in America are the poor.