Ring: The Agenda to Realign California Politics

By

The 2020 election confirmed that there is a realignment of the political parties in this nation. The Democrats represent Wall Street, unions and the rich—using bigotry and identity politics for votes. The Republicans represent the workers, those that want to improve their economic situation and those that oppose racism. In this article Ed Ring provides some ideas on how to expand the lessons of 2020 for California in 2022 and behind. “The performance of California’s public schools was already dismal, especially in low income communities, even before COVID came along, but the innovations spawned during the shutdown have made the case for school choice more compelling than ever. What CAGOP needs to advocate are school vouchers? Anything less than total school choice via school vouchers would be a half-measure, unable to generate bold excitement and unlikely to solve the problem. Everyone in California wants K-12 schools to successfully educate children. So issue vouchers that parents can redeem as homeschoolers, or in micro-schools and pod-schools, or for private academies, parochial schools, charter schools, or traditional public schools. Turn the entire education establishment on its ears. For the children.” This is just one issue the Republican leadership in California could promote. We need to be aggressive in our pronouncements, providing positive solutions to problems caused by Democrat policies.

The Agenda to Realign California Politics

Can CAGOP trigger a populist wave that fully understands and rejects the failures of California’s Democrats?

By Edward Ring, California Globe, 12/4/20

When it comes to California’s political dysfunction, over and over, the story’s already been told. Failing schools, crumbling infrastructure. Highest taxes, highest unemployment, and highest cost-of-living. Hostile business climate. Crippling, punitive regulations and fees. Widest gap between rich and poor. Burning forests, lawless streets. Record numbers of homeless. Unaffordable housing. Water rationing, electricity blackouts. And on and on. We get it.

When it comes to California’s political hierarchy, again it’s a familiar story. The Democrats run almost everything. The political spending by government unions and leftist billionaires, overwhelmingly favoring Democrats, leave the GOP hopelessly outgunned financially. The political bias of literally all the online and legacy media leave the GOP without a voice.

This is the context through which it is indeed surprising and impressive that CAGOP logged some significant wins in the recent election. Critics of CAGOP’s performance, and they are many, downplay the CAGOP’s victories – including flipping four U.S. Congressional seats and beating back a partial repeal of Prop. 13 – and instead remind everyone how Democrats remain in absolute control of the state legislature, all higher state offices, and almost every city and county. But the CAGOP had far less money, and they faced relentless media hostility. It’s a wonder they ever win anything, anywhere.

So what’s next for CAGOP? Or more to the point, what’s next for all Californians who agree regardless of their party affiliation that life in California could be better, much better, and that current government policies are to blame?

The answer to this question must go beyond the fundamentals without dismissing their importance. CAGOP has worked on registration and built a base of trained volunteers. With limited resources they set priorities and won most of the races they targeted. While mistakes were made, the other side also makes mistakes. It is not simply a question of competence, it is a question of resources.

So CAGOP has to continue doing the mundane work of building a party infrastructure, and with limited resources they have to continue to engage in political triage. But what can CAGOP do that transcends the basics? What themes can they adopt, what policies can they promote, and what tactics can they employ to enflame the passions of millions of Californians? How can CAGOP trigger a populist wave that fully understands and rejects the failures of California’s Democrats, and instead fights for solid, exciting alternatives?

For starters, CAGOP cannot identify a problem without simultaneously proposing a solution. And a unifying theme that should accompany proposed solutions is that nearly everyone wants the same result, regardless of their party ideology. That would mean acknowledging that Democrats – at least the idealists among them – have always had good intentions. But their policies have failed and it’s time to try something new.

Equally important, CAGOP needs to propose big solutions. Incrementalism is boring, costs too much to sell (because it’s so boring), and takes too long to make a difference. CAGOP needs to propose dramatic changes in policies that will terrify the Democratic elite. They need to propose solutions that will attract billions in opposition political spending, and then highlight how much money the Democrats are spending to stop their ideas. They need to literally use the heavy spending by the Democrats as a weapon against them.

Solving the Problem of Failing Schools

The issue where CAGOP can immediately seize the initiative and build a populist movement with the potential to immediately grow into an electoral supermajority is with public education. The teachers’ union has squandered much of its political capital by insisting on a near total lockdown of K-12 public schools in California, at the same time as private schools and a significant number of public charter schools have remained open.

The performance of California’s public schools was already dismal, especially in low income communities, even before COVID came along, but the innovations spawned during the shutdown have made the case for school choice more compelling than ever. What CAGOP needs to advocate are school vouchers. Anything less than total school choice via school vouchers would be a half-measure, unable to generate bold excitement and unlikely to solve the problem. Everyone in California wants K-12 schools to successfully educate children. So issue vouchers that parents can redeem as homeschoolers, or in micro-schools and pod-schools, or for private academies, parochial schools, charter schools, or traditional public schools. Turn the entire education establishment on its ears. For the children.

There are other compelling issues that can, like public education, be honestly promoted as nonpartisan solutions that will benefit all Californians. California’s neglected infrastructure is a prime example, because the quality of California’s water, energy and transportation infrastructure is what enables economic growth and broadly distributed prosperity. The challenge with infrastructure that it requires several fundamental shifts in policy that are difficult to distill into a coherent package for voters. But one at a time, CAGOP can advocate a transformative agenda for water, energy and transportation, with the priority falling on water.

Solving the Problem of Neglected Infrastructure

CAGOP should back a $50 billion water bond, with the proceeds used to increase the annual water supply by at least 5 million acre feet. The bond would be crafted to allocate 100 percent of the funds to either the production, collection, or distribution of water. For example, California’s aqueducts and levees would be restored. Southern California’s urban water districts would achieve nearly total water independence through a combination of desalination plants and treatment plants with the capacity to convert 100 percent of wastewater to potable water. The various proposed surface storage projects, including Pacheco, Sites, and Temperance Flat reservoirs would be fully funded and expedited. The height of Lake Shasta Dam would be raised the proposed 18 feet. In this grand bargain, water abundance would be achieved in California, allowing environmentalists and farmers to receive their desired allotments, and urban users would no longer face rationing.

Here is a hypothetical list of the specific expenditures that would increase California’s annual supply of water by over 5 million acre feet:

1 – Build the Sites Reservoir (annual yield 0.5 MAF) – $5.0 billion.

2 – Build the Temperance Flat Reservoir (annual yield 0.25 MAF) – $3.0 billion.

3 – Raise the height of the Shasta Dam (increased annual yield 0.5 MAF) – $2.0 billion.

4 – So Cal water recycling plants to potable standards with 1.0 MAF capacity – $7.5 billion.

5 – So Cal desalination plants with 1.0 MAF capacity – $15.0 billion.

6 – Desalination plants on Central and North coasts with 0.5 MAF capacity – 7.5 billion

7 – Central and Northern California water recycling plants to potable standards with 1.0 MAF capacity – $7.5 billion.

8 – Facilities to capture runoff for aquifer recharge (annual yield 0.75 MAF) – $5.0 billion.

Total – $52.5 billion. Increased supply – 5.5 MAF.

On the issue of energy, CAGOP can pursue a strategy that doesn’t seek to completely derail California’s commitment to renewables, but makes obvious and necessary adjustments. For example, CAGOP should fight to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in operation till the end of its useful life, which with regular upgrades could be several more decades. CAGOP should repeal the rush to restrict the use of natural gas. And CAGOP should require renewable energy providers to guarantee to any public utility customer a continuous, year-round supply of energy, and build that into their pricing, so that renewables do not unfairly drive other energy providers out of business.

TO SEE THE COMPLETE STORY CLICK ON THE BLUE HEADLINE