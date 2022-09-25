Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Last week I bought unleaded gas in Simi Valley for $5.09 a gallon.  Today the price is $5.99 a gallon.  The increase is due to the lack of supply and the special formula that California gas stations need to sell in the “winter” months.  Wonder why California is a slow moving economic disaster?  This is one reason…the killing of the poor and middle class.

“The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.

Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.

By the time you read this, the price of gas will be even higher—thank you Gavin.

CBS Staff, 9/21/22 

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.

Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.

The rest of the country finally seems to be following California’s footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.

Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.

