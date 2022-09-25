By

Last week I bought unleaded gas in Simi Valley for $5.09 a gallon. Today the price is $5.99 a gallon. The increase is due to the lack of supply and the special formula that California gas stations need to sell in the "winter" months. Wonder why California is a slow moving economic disaster? This is one reason…the killing of the poor and middle class. By the time you read this, the price of gas will be even higher—thank you Gavin.

Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

CBS Staff, 9/21/22

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.

Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.

Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.

The rest of the country finally seems to be following California’s footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.

Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.