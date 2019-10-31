By

Riverside County increases number of people receiving general relief subsidies by 3,900% in past year

Nicole Hayden, Palm Springs Desert Sun, 10/31/19

In the past year, Riverside County increased the number of people to whom it provided “general relief” by 3,900% in response to a lawsuit filed by three California social justice law firms which argued the county’s system made the cash assistance program hard to access for indigent individuals, particularly those who were homeless.

The $3 million county-funded, state-mandated general relief program (also called general assistance) provides temporary financial assistance to adults who don’t have access to other assistance programs such as Social Security income, disability assistance, unemployment benefits or other programs. The program generally helps single adults who don’t fit into the programs that come with age, disability or family qualifiers.

. At that time, about 100 people per month were receiving such assistance. Now, there are about 4,000 people receiving general relief assistance.

Allison Gonzalez, Riverside County self-sufficiency division assistant director, said the county didn’t realize the program was outdated or that other counties in the state had already shifted to make their programs more accessible. The last time the program was updated in Riverside County was in 1992.

Orange County tackled the same issue in 2012. Marin County in 2013. Los Angeles County in 2014. And Kern County in 2016. There are still many other counties that haven’t updated their programs.

“Many counties do not pay the maximum aid to homeless persons, often on the theory that homeless persons do not have housing expenses, and so they reduce the grant amount,” said Courtney McKinney, Western Center on Law and Poverty spokeswoman

The counties that hold back payment to homeless individuals include El Dorado, Kings, Lake, Mariposa, Napa, and Sierra counties, among others, she said.

Anthony Kim, attorney at Inland Counties Legal Services, said he is hopeful the settlement outcome in Riverside County will prompt other counties to revisit their general relief program policies.

“In Riverside County, they needed a whole revision of the program to make it comply with the law,” said Prieto. “They did, to their credit, make a lot of these changes.”

The county agreed to a long list of changes, in addition to updating the permanent address requirement:

The county increased the maximum monthly assistance amount from $291 to $326, which can be used for housing, utilities and food. The amount is based on a formula that accounts for the federal poverty level and the cost of living in each county, meaning the amount counties distribute to individuals can vary throughout the state. The county will reassess this biennially.

Most counties currently do not pay the minimum subsidy amount that the law demands, McKinney said. King County pays $175, Madera County pays $279, Merced County pays $280, and Sutter County pays $197. Those counties should be paying approximately $353 to $385.

Previously, the program issued vouchers to landlord or utility vendors. Now, the county instead issues cash to recipients directly via an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to recipients that will function like a debit card. This gives recipients more flexibility with how they use their funds. When vouchers were directly issued to landlords, that meant people could only use them for apartments and not temporary motel stays. “In the past, we tried to issue vouchers directly to a landlord so clients who didn’t have a place to rent wouldn’t get that portion of the assistance,” Gonzalez said. “One of our greatest changes was to provide the subsidy directly to the customer so that they can make decisions and payments on their own.”

Before, if recipients owned property valued at $250 (not including a cellphone or computer that may be used for job seeking) or a car valued at $500, they were ineligible for benefits. The county increased those limits to $500 and $4,650, respectively.

The county made the initial application process easier. Previously, Prieto said the county was requiring applicants to provide a long list of documents to proof identification that may be hard for people who are homeless to obtain.

The re-application process was also modified to make it shorter. Prieto argued the requirement that recipients must re-apply for benefits each month was an unnecessary burden. Part of the re-application process was providing proof of job seeking. “They were requiring folks to do a large number of job applications each week and submit proof of that or be automatically kicked off the program,” Prieto said. “Now, the program is less burdensome and more forgiving.”

The program now allows drug felons to receive assistance. Prieto said the law doesn’t include a felon limitation, so it was unlawful for the county to previously exclude drug felons from the program.

The general relief program is a temporary loan. Recipients can be asked to repay the loan through future deductions from their supplemental security income if they qualify for SSI in the future. They can be asked to agree to a lien on their home. And if recipients get a job, counties can ask for payments to be reimbursed. With Riverside County’s updates, the rules now say that the county can “recoup money from a person’s wages only after that person has met the support needs of him/herself and his/her family.”