Road Money Rip-Off – Newsom’s Latest Broken Promise

Go to the dictionary and look up the word “liar”. You should see the picture of Gavin Newsom. Ask his first wife, who caught him in bad with the wife of his campaign manager. As Mayor of San Fran he too an oath of office to uphold the law—then he married people of the same sex and he didn’t care that he broke the law. Now, we know he can not be trusted with tax dollars—nor does he believe that local government should set zoning laws and vote on building permits.

“As the legislative session wrapped up for the year, Democratic lawmakers signed off on a plan to rip off drivers by diverting a billion dollars from road maintenance to bike lanes and pedestrian projects.



Not to be outdone, Governor Newsom announced his own raid on road money a week later, putting nearly all the state’s road funds at risk of being misspent on public transit, bike and pedestrian projects near infill housing.”





He is the reason you do not vote for higher taxes or bonds—Democrats are liars. They take your money based on tears and misrepresentations. Then spend it as they wish. You would fire an employee that acted like Gavin Newsom.