Thank you to James Comey for saving us from Hillary. Now Rob Reiner is upset that the crazy, ranting Robert DeNiro is going to re-elect Trump—by showing that Trump Derangement syndrome is contagious and those raising money for the Democrats are infected. On this point I think Reiner is right—the crazier that Kathie Griffin gets, Chelsea Handler, Cher, Alyssa Milano and the rest of emotional crowd that reads lines very well, the easier it is for Trump to make the case that D.C. has the disease—just look at the out of control Schumer, Pelosi and the sophomoric Congressman Swalwell from the Bay Area. Of course, Maxine Waters is worth 2-3 points for Trump at the ballot box. Glad CNN and MSNBC have stopped being news organizations—they are now auditioning to become shows on the Comedy Channel—currently they may be negotiating a story for the History Channel—how the media committed suicide.

Rob Reiner denounces Robert De Niro, celebrities for anti-Trump remarks

By Tess Bonn, The Hill, 06/16/18

Director Rob Reiner denounced Robert De Niro and other celebrities for their remarks against President Trump, saying it only helps the president.

During an exclusive interview with The Hill’s new TV show “Rising,” which aired on Wednesday, Reiner addressed the controversy surrounding actor Robert De Niro’s “F—Trump” speech during the Tony Awards on Sunday.

De Niro called the president a “f—ing idiot” and a “f—ing fool,” which was met with a standing ovation.

“You’re helping Trump by saying ‘F— Trump,’ because he can say ‘look at these people, these elitists,’ ” Reiner told “Rising” co-hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton.

Reiner said he thinks celebrities are ultimately hurting Democrats when they go on expletive-ridden rants against Trump.

“There’s a very fine line between energizing the base and energizing the other side,” Reiner said.

Trump responded to De Niro’s rant two days later, saying the Academy Award-winning actor was “a very Low IQ individual” and suggesting he had “received too many shots to the head,” in his roles playing boxers.

This isn’t the first time De Niro has criticized the president.

The actor is one of Trump’s harshest critics in Hollywood. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, De Niro called Trump “an idiot” and said he’d like to “punch him in the face.”

Reiner is currently promoting his new film, “Shock and Awe,” which follows a group of Knight Ridder journalists covering the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq War. It hits theaters on July 13.