It takes a comedian to tell the truth.
How else do you explain a Democrat super majority in Sacramento that raises taxes, puts poisons into your children over the advice of doctors and parents? How do you explain government limiting water and electricity like a Third World country—and we continue to re-elect these folks?
“Actor Rob Schneider one-upped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the mentality of Democratic voters. And added an obscenity.
The former “Saturday Night Live” comic disparaged deep-blue California’s electorate in the context of commenting on an article about “the Left’s ignorance of Stalin’s tyranny.”
“Unfortunately, people in California would vote for a bowl of s—t if it had ‘D’ next to it,” he tweeted.”
Why are productive people, families and growing businesses leaving California? To protect themselves from Democrats. Someone once said, “You never go broke underestimating the intelligence of the voters” Look at Sacramento and you can see this is true.
Rob Schneider mocks California voters: ‘Would vote for a bowl of s— if it had D next to it’
By Victor Morton – The Washington Times. 11/6/19
Actor Rob Schneider one-upped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the mentality of Democratic voters. And added an obscenity.
The former “Saturday Night Live” comic disparaged deep-blue California’s electorate in the context of commenting on an article about “the Left’s ignorance of Stalin’s tyranny.”
“Unfortunately, people in California would vote for a bowl of s—t if it had ‘D’ next to it,” he tweeted.
Mr. Schneider himself spelled out the obscene term.
Last spring, Mrs. Pelosi disparaged the victory of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a New York congressional district, saying a “glass of water with a D next to its name” would win her district.
Mr. Schneider’s tweet prompted some laughter and pushback. One Twitter user replied with “checks out” and a picture of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Checks out. https://t.co/2BZmaPgIh0pic.twitter.com/OAD6EfRKXs
— Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) November 6, 2019
What does he mean WOULD ???
WE DO….
And there’s a PICTURE of one right there in this article….
DemocRAT swamp rats continue to stab the American people in the back and yet they continue to be extremely STUPID and vote these morons into office… The democRAT swamp rats continue to lie and poison the minds of the people who are so stupid that they listen to their garbage.. DemocRAT swamp rats want to destroy the country, take away your rights, raise your taxes, drive you out of a job and into poverty… WAKE up people, STOP voting for these idiots who promise Free, Free… WAKE UP.. NOTHING IS FREE.. YOU WILL PAY THE PRICE FOR THEIR SO-CALLED FREE STUFF AND YOU WILL BE IN WORSE SHAPE…
SAVE AMERICA – VOTE ALL DEMOCRAT SWAMP RATS OUT OF OFFICE
A good read is “The American Voter” written in the 60’s. People tend to vote in predictable patterns, not rationally. “You never go broke underestimating the intelligence of the voters” that’s a good quote.
The problem is that the stupid dems NEVER read columns like this. They go blissfully on with their noses stuck in their “devices” and think Kaliforniastan is great! Yeah, that’s why there are two different recall petitions in the works for pretty Boy Newsom.
the voters in California are not stupid, just greedy. promise more of other peoples money and get voted in, that’s progressive socialism.
The Democrats have been very good at promoting idealistic government not based upon reality.
They then cast anyone that would propose rational based governance as being against advancement of society. The problem of the Socialist Democrat Party is to achieve this “idealistic” concept they have to impose dictatorship.
To allow people freedom means there will not their concepts of government…..”YOU will do what we want…to heck with facts and freedom.”
Rob is 100% correct. This is very true of most CA voters.
Morons! That’s how I define them. Last election cycle these morons voted to increase their tax burden seven times! So stupid does apply to them.