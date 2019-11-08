Rob Schneider mocks California voters: ‘Would vote for a bowl of s— if it had D next to it’

November 8, 2019 By Stephen Frank 8 Comments

It takes a comedian to tell the truth.

How else do you explain a Democrat super majority in Sacramento that raises taxes, puts poisons into your children over the advice of doctors and parents?  How do you explain government limiting water and electricity like a Third World country—and we continue to re-elect these folks?

“Actor Rob Schneider one-upped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the mentality of Democratic voters. And added an obscenity.

The former “Saturday Night Live” comic disparaged deep-blue California’s electorate in the context of commenting on an article about “the Left’s ignorance of Stalin’s tyranny.”

 “Unfortunately, people in California would vote for a bowl of s—t if it had ‘D’ next to it,” he tweeted.”

Why are productive people, families and growing businesses leaving California?  To protect themselves from Democrats.  Someone once said, “You never go broke underestimating the intelligence of the voters”  Look at Sacramento and you can see this is true.

