Robin William as the American Flag–MUST SEE

On Sunday an Oakland Raider stood up for the Mexican national Anthem in a Mexico City NFL game. Then he sat down for the United States National Anthem. Mexico a land of cartels, corrupt governments, massive human rights violations was the nation he supported—not the freedom of the U.S.

Please share this video with your email list of friends and family. Robin Williams “plays” being the American flag—while funny, the message he gives is serious. Toward the end he kneels and explains why this is wrong—of course this was done more than thirty years ago…for a radical Left Wing organization. Still his spot is a powerful message about why American is great.

Share this as we give Thanks for living in the best country in Gods green earth, as a talk show host ends his broadcasts—Michael Medvin.

