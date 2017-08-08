By

When Deputy AG Rosenstein created a Special Counsel, he was clear, it was to investigate if any collusion occurred during the 2016 election and if the Russians tried to affect our elections. Yet, Robert Mueller has yet to investigate the $500,000 given to Bill Clinton for a ‘speech” while his wife, the Secretary of State sold 20% of our nations uranium to Russia. Nor has he looked into the role of Hillarys campaign manager, John Podesta—and his brothers role as a consultant to Russian corporations? Instead, Mueller is looking into the Trump finances, deals—gong back 20 years and more. As we all know the only Russian deal in the Trump history was getting his Miss Universe contest broadcast from Russia. Worse, the “main” witness is James Comey a close friend of Muellers and half the attorneys he hired are Clinton or Democrat donors—and NONE of the other attorneys donated to the Republicans or Trump. Corruption? Smells like a week old dead fish. “If special counsel Robert Mueller finds any crime outside the scope of the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, then he’ll have to seek permission, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Sunday. “Bob Mueller understands and I understand the specific scope of the investigation, and so no, it’s not a fishing expedition,” he told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Mueller has a conclusion—not he is looking to create the evidence. Disbar him.

Rod Rosenstein: Mueller needs to come to me if he wants to chase any crime outside scope of Russia probe

by Daniel Chaitin, Washington Examiner, 8/6/17

If special counsel Robert Mueller finds any crime outside the scope of the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, then he’ll have to seek permission, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Sunday.

“Bob Mueller understands and I understand the specific scope of the investigation, and so no, it’s not a fishing expedition,” he told host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

Rosenstein appointed Mueller to oversee the federal Russia probe, which includes a search for possible collusion with the Trump campaign, back in May after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Because Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case, Rosenstein ultimately was given the power to hire, and fire if he has good reason, Mueller.

It has been reported that Mueller’s investigation has expanded to look at the finances of Trump and his associates, giving rise to concerns that Mueller could make it the focus of the probe. Rosenstein seemed to dismiss this issue.

Asked if there were no red lines under the terms of his order, Rosenstein said that the investigation is subject to the rules and regulations of the Justice Department.

If there’s evidence of a crime that’s found within the scope of what they have agreed, then Mueller has free rein, Rosenstein explained. If it’s outside the scope of the probe, then “he needs to come to the acting attorney general, at this time me, for permission to expand his investigation,” he added. Rosenstein noted this as a precedent, which was also followed by independent counsel Ken Starr during the Clinton years.

Reports have come out over the past couple months about how the probe is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, and that Mueller has impaneled grand juries, capable of issuing subpoenas.

These reports and more have relied on anonymous sources, against whom Rosenstein cautioned could be unreliable. He dubbed these reports, “speculation in the news media.”