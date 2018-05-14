By

Disclosure—I have known Dana Rohrabacher since 1966–and support his re-election, when we both worked on the Youth for Reagan (for Governor) campaign. In summer of 1966 we, along with three dozen others from the Los Angeles area took a bus to our first California Republican Party convention, held in Sacramento. At the end of the summer Dana and several others participated in a rally in Bouquet Canyon (near Santa Clarita), against the twin fascist groups, the Klu Klux Klan and the SDS—Students for a Democratic Society. Dana was an activist for freedom since his teen years, never wavering in the cause for Freedom. It is sad to see his fight for Freedom, this time in the Congress of the United States being challenged, on the basis of his support for Freedom. Rohrabacher stood tall and stands tall among those them not merely support freedom, but fight for it—economically, socially and in foreign policy. Glad to see he is running for re-election.

Rohrabacher: The ORIGINAL anti-Communist for Re-Election to Congress

Editorial by Stephen Frank, California Political News and Views, 5/14/18

It is too bad that those yelling and screaming about Congressman Dana Rohrabacher are telling a portion of the story and his interest in Russia—and the former Soviet Union. First, no one wants to junket to Moscow—it is as unpleasant as taking a vacation in Pacoima, in the San Fernando Valley. But, what his opponent has left out of the story, is that as a premier speech writer for President Reagan, Dana was also a personal friend of Reagan—having met in in 1966 and brought into the Reagan home.

Though a speech writer for President Reagan (someone, maybe a historian) should ask the big question—how did the phrase “Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall” got into that famous speech) he was also a philosophical adviser to the President. Dana was sent by the White House on occasion to Moscow for promotion of various Administration goals. As a fervent anti-communist, Rohrabacher was a student of history and the Soviet Union, hence can give the President a good “read” of the situation in this tumultuous time.

As a member of Congress, he continues to be concerned—though Democrats, Obama and never Trumpers prefer to forget Russia exists. In 2012 Romney said that Russia was our number one enemy in international affairs—he was right and Congressman Rohrabacher understood that as well. While the Scott Baugh fans prefer to ignore Russia, Dana knows they are as dangerous, if not more so, than an ISIS terror group. Rohrabacher refuses to ignore Russia.

Yes, Rohrabacher talks to Julian Assuage, to get information. He goes to Russia to meet with folks there, to get information. Those opposed to Dana, prefer he get his information about Russia from CNN, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton—Dana prefers firsthand knowledge, not the Fake News of those who fight Freedom on a daily basis.

Some do not know this, but for about ten years I was a registered lobbyist in Washington. I understand how legislation passes, what it takes to get an amendment passed and how to get ideas into legislation that will pass. So, I see the Baugh folks, wanting to mislead the voters on legislation dealing with immigration and illegal aliens. In fact, NO significan anti-illegal alien legislation has passed. Even under President Reagan, legislation we all thought would control the problem, actually made it worse. Since then the Democrats, in conjunction with the courts and the Soros backed astro-turf groups have used legislation to make it worse.

If the Baugh people were honest, they would note that NO Republican Congress member (or Democrat) has had a bill pass to stop the illegal aliens from coming into this State or Country. In fact, they could not pass a bill—by anybody—to stop funding States and cities that protect criminals from foreign countries—illegal aliens—from being turned over to ICE. It is an Executive Order, now in the courts that is doing the job. For the past eight years, before Trump, Obama promoted illegal aliens. Before that, for eight years, President Bush also supported illegal aliens, and for the previous eight years Clinton was President—enough said.

Question, When Scott Baugh was in the State Assembly did he pass and get signed into law legislation that stopped giving welfare to illegal aliens, stopped them from getting jobs or driving on our streets? Name the legislation he introduced and got passed that stopped illegal aliens from taking seats in the UC or State College system from honest students—while illegal aliens got them instead?

Of course it is not Baugh’s fault—the legislature was owned by the Democrats. But, for him to complain about Rohrabacher is to ignore his own lack of action and the Presidents that were more supportive of illegal aliens than opposed.

With Rohrabacher, with have an experienced member of Congress, dealing with Russia and foreign policy, going back 30 years. At a time when President Trump is fighting Putin (contrary to CNN and the Fake News folks), he needs a Congressman that is supportive of his efforts and doesn’t have to learn about Russia from a briefing book. I urge my friends to vote for Dana Rohrabacher—President Trump needs experienced support in Congress. Dana brings experience, a Freedom ideology and the tenacity to fight for our values—he has proven it in his years in Congress, on the staff of President Reagan and as a young man fighting the KKK and the SDS.