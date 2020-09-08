By

San Fran is where Pelosi gets here hair done, without a mask—then blames the salon owner. Now we find that the City has closed PRIVATE sector gyms—but kept open government gyms for government employees. Like the Soviet Union, government has perks and the public a stick in the eye. “Shut down gym owners in San Francisco have developed serious “roid rage” after finding out this week that gyms inside of government buildings have been open for months while privately owned establishments have remained shut down, per the government’s orders. Gyms for police officers, lawyers, bailiffs, paralegals and government employees have been open since July 1, according to a new report from the Washington Examiner. Daniele Rabkin, of Crossfit Golden Gate stated: “It’s shocking, it’s infuriating. Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking.” Government is hypocrisy—it is time for gums, restaurants and all other businesses to open—they do not need to have permission. If government wants them closed, then let government pay the rent, the employees and the vendors. Until then government needs to get out of the way. California has turned into a suburb of Moscow.

Roid Rage: Gym Owners In San Fran Furious After Learning Government Gyms Have Been Open For Months

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge, 9/7/20

Shut down gym owners in San Francisco have developed serious “roid rage” after finding out this week that gyms inside of government buildings have been open for months while privately owned establishments have remained shut down, per the government’s orders.

Gyms for police officers, lawyers, bailiffs, paralegals and government employees have been open since July 1, according to a new report from the Washington Examiner.

Daniele Rabkin, of Crossfit Golden Gate stated: “It’s shocking, it’s infuriating. Even though they’re getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It’s shocking.”

Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, commented: “It just demonstrates that there seems to be some kind of a double standard between what city employees are allowed to do and what the residents of San Francisco are allowed to do. What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe.”

He continued: “So, at this point, we’re just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have.”

This news comes just days after Nancy Pelosi was publicly ridiculed for getting her hair done, without a mask, at a salon that would otherwise have been closed. Public outrage about the hypocrisy reached peak levels, forcing Pelosi to make a public statement and face the media to “explain.”

Pelosi began in typical politician manner by blaming someone else – the salon owner – for the so-called “set-up” and then “apologized” for being caught in a set-up…

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.

“When they said they were able to accommodate people one person at a time, I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup.”

She then demanded an apology from the salon owner, perhaps asserting she was lured to get her hair done against her will.

Maybe next she can argue that San Francisco’s government workers were forced to do squats, curls and bench presses as part of a “set up” at government gyms.