Rosanna Arquette Calls for Fireworks Ban for ‘Humans to Survive’

Far-left actress claims banning fireworks necessary ‘for the wellbeing of Mother Earth’

By: Jay Greenberg |@NeonNettle, 7/6/21

Rosanna Arquette claims we will ‘have to give up’ fireworks ‘for humans to survive’

Far-left actress Rosanna Arquette has called for a fireworks ban, arguing that we will “have to give up” the celebratory displays “for humans to survive.”

The Hollywood star-turned-radical activist claims banning fireworks will be necessary “for the wellbeing of Mother Earth” because “they pollute the atmosphere and cause anxiety with the noise.”

Arquette posted the alarmist warning to Twitter on Independence Day night, presumably after witnessing Americans enjoying fireworks displays during July 4th celebrations across the country.

“I love fireworks but boy do they pollute the atmosphere and cause anxiety with the noise in some,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“at some point we are going to have to give up some things for the the well-being of Mother Earth and humans to survive,” she added.

I love fireworks but boy do they pollute the atmosphere and cause anxiety with the noise in some. at some point we are going to have to give up some things for the the well-being of Mother Earth and humans to survive.

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 5, 2021

Rosanna Arquette appeared to be responding to fireworks displays during July 4th celebrations

On Saturday, Arquette proclaimed that fossil fuels will be the “end of mankind,” issuing the dire warning to her 193k Twitter followers.

“Weep as our world is burning our dependence on Fossil fuels will be the end of mankind,” the White Lies actress wrote, begging Joe Biden to take action.

“President Biden please stop Line 3 Now before more disasters like this happen because soon humans will not be able to survive,” she pleaded.

She was referring to Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project seeking to replace an aging pipeline, accoridng to Breitbart.

Weep as our world is burning our dependence on Fossil fuels will be the end of mankind . President Biden please stop Line 3 Now before more disasters like this happen because soon humans will not be able to survive.

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 3, 2021

In 2019, Arquette announced that she will take a knee in protest of the national anthem and U.S. flag for the rest of her life.

“I’ll never stand for the flag again,” tweeted the Poison actress.

© press

Rosanna Arquette says she will kneel every time she sees a flag for the rest of her life

Arquette reiterated her unpatriotic promise last month, tweeting, “I don’t know about you but if the flag and star spangled banner comes around me I kneel in solidarity and will for the rest of my life.”

I don’t know about you but if the flag and star spangled banner comes around me I kneel in solidarity and will for the rest of my life

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 29, 2021

Her comment came just days after athlete Gwen Berry turned her back as “The Star-Spangled Banner” played during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.