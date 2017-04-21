Runner: Sunday is Tax Freedom Day for Nation—May 1 is Tax Freedom Day for California

California has a $1.5 trillion debt. CalPRS has $1.4 trillion in unfunded liabilities and is in the process of doubling its mandatory contributions. CalSTRS is about $200 billion in unfunded liabilities and is also in the process of doubling its mandatory contributions. Thanks to SB 1 California, by far, has the highest gas taxes, we already have the nations highest sales and income taxes. This is why the unofficial name of the State is “Taxifornia”.

“Nationally, Tax Freedom Day lands on April 23, but for California it lands on May 1.

“For some lawmakers, this terrible distinction seems to be a badge of honor,” said Board of Equalization Vice Chair George Runner. “With liberal politicians recently voting to increase gas and car taxes, I fear this day will come even later next year for hardworking taxpayers.”

We can not blame the Governor or legislator for this dubious honor. We, the voters, did it to ourselves. We voted for the legislators that voted for the high taxes. We voted for scam bond measures, phony parcel and sales tax schemes. As citizens we refuse to force government to live within its means. We, the people are to blame for this scandalous situation. In 2018 we have the opportunity to make the changes.

In 2018 vote NO on all bonds and tax increases, government already has enough money. In November of 2018 vote for candidates that believe in the people, not in the power of government. Take back your State in 2018—or be ready to call yourself a Texan in 2019.