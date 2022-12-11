By

S.F. public school enrollment declines are private school enrollment gains

By Allyson Aleksey | SF Examiner, 12/9/22

If money were no barrier, private school enrollment numbers across the state would be higher, according to an April survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California

California is one of a handful of states to see a steady decline in public school enrollment that began before COVID-19. Most states have still not recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels of enrollment, but unique to California is that it is in its fifth year of decline with no signs of lifting.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), New York and California saw the sharpest decreases in public school enrollment this year, while the rest of the nation remained steady or saw increases. California saw a 1.72% decrease in enrollment statewide in 2022, according to the NCES’ annual report, and a 2.61% decrease in 2021.

In San Francisco, the exodus from public schools has been well documented — SFUSD enrollment has declined by the thousands since 2020. Many agencies predict this trend will continue. The California Department of Finance projects that, by 2027, statewide public school enrollment will fall nearly 7%, compared to 1.5% over the past decade. In San Francisco, enrollment is projected to decrease by 8%.

Enrollment does not generally rebound, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Given these projections, SFUSD and districts across the state may have to deal with difficult spending cuts if average daily attendance, the metric largely used to determine state funding, continues to decrease.

Private school enrollment is following a different trend. It has increased, albeit modestly. It was in “a prolonged downtrend,” but recently experienced an uptick, explained Ron Reynolds, executive director for the California Association of Private School Organizations.

“(Enrollment increased in) 2021-22, when year-over-year statewide enrollment increased by 5.7%, from 470,960 to 498,138,” said Reynolds. “In San Francisco County, private school enrollment increased by a more modest 2.1%, from 23,345 to 23,840, over the same time period.”

Similar trends are reported by the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), which includes about one-tenth of all private schools in California. Enrollment numbers within the organization’s 235 schools have “gradually increased statewide, but not by a statistically significant amount,” explained executive director Deborah Dowling.

Although the uptick is slight, data show that more families in San Francisco and California are choosing private over public following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can certainly say that numbers did not fall over the past few years,” Dowling said.

Why California and especially San Francisco have become national outliers is due to decades of powerful forces: increased income discrepancy, high cost of living and a loss of faith in public schools, exacerbated by COVID-related classroom closures. The question facing San Francisco is whether its public schools can regain the confidence from parents — and dollars from the city and state — that private schools have secured or whether the trend toward privatization will continue.