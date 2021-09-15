Sac State Discriminates Against Students Who Want to be Healthy.

By

We know that young people, especially males, getting the vaccine will cause a heart inflammation, that could last a lifetime—and shorten their lifetime. Of course the CDC is refusing to give the study data on this—either they do not have it or the numbers are so bad they are afraid of the revolution it would cause. “4,306 Sac State students failed to meet the Sept. 13 deadline to self-certify their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to an email from Vice President of Student Affairs Ed Mills. These students have all been contacted and are now denied access to campus, according to Mills. They can fix their status this week by self-certifying their vaccination status in their Student Center. Yup, 4300 students paid for an education—and are getting it. They are learning that in a totalitarian society government controls every aspect of your life. Wonder how many of these students will just drop out of college or move to a Free State to get an education. It is obvious that the Cal State system is not about education.

Sac State denies campus access to 4,306 students after failing to certify COVID-19 vaccination status

Students who fail to certify by Sept. 27 will have in-person courses administratively dropped

Camryn Dadey, Statehornet, 9/14/21



These students have all been contacted and are now denied access to campus, according to Mills. They can fix their status this week by self-certifying their vaccination status in their Student Center.

The four options students can select when they certify are:

They have received an approved COVID-19 vaccine, with the final dose administered at least 14 days before certification in order for them to be considered fully vaccinated.

They qualify for a medical exemption.

They qualify for a religious exemption.

They do not plan to access campus or any campus programs and will revise their certification before accessing campus or a campus program. This includes any students taking only online classes.

Students who declare an exemption will receive “immediate information” on COVID-19 testing on campus, according to Mills, as they will be required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

Students who do not self-certify their status or enroll themselves in the on-campus testing program by Sept. 27 will have their in-person courses administratively dropped, according to Mills’ email.