The Sacramento Bee is trying to be the NY Times and Washington Post of the West Coast. Some of their reporters, with the permission of their editors are allowed to libel anyone they disagree with—especially those that tell the truth. The worse the truth, the bigger the Bee needs to lie and smear good people. “The Sacramento Bee, a Northern California-based newspaper, has apologized for falsely claiming that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called to “lynch” transgenders. Charlie Kirk had been scheduled to speak at the University of California Davis on Tuesday when Sacramento Bee opinion writer Hannah Holzer called the activist “another fascist” and said that he wanted to lynch transgender people. “Among his most atrocious comments, Kirk suggested transgender people, who he has referred to as ‘garbage,’ ought to be lynched,” Holzer wrote.” Forget the apology—fire the reporter and the editor—and the fact checker. Make the Bee a credible newspaper again rather than aa propaganda rag.

Sacramento Bee Apologizes for Saying Charlie Kirk Called to ‘Lynch’ Transgenders

PAUL BOIS, Breitbart, 3/15/23

The Sacramento Bee, a Northern California-based newspaper, has apologized for falsely claiming that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk called to “lynch” transgenders.

Charlie Kirk had been scheduled to speak at the University of California Davis on Tuesday when Sacramento Bee opinion writer Hannah Holzer called the activist “another fascist” and said that he wanted to lynch transgender people.

“Among his most atrocious comments, Kirk suggested transgender people, who he has referred to as ‘garbage,’ ought to be lynched,” Holzer wrote.

Holzer also called Kirk a “vocal transphobe and Donald Trump fanatic” who has “turned controversy into money for years.”

Holzer based her opinion on an out-of-context clip from Charlie Kirk’s show in which he said that the fact of transgenders changing in a woman’s locker room needs to be taken care of “the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s and 60s.”

The Bee further pushed Holzer’s claims on its social media pages when it tweeted, “Charlie Kirk has called for the lynching of trans people, a comment that should warrant the cancellation of his speaking engagement at UC Davis.”

Kirk said he never called for the lynching of transgenders and threatened to sue the newspaper for libel.

“This is defamation and libel. We will sue unless it is corrected,” Kirk tweeted. “Left-wing rags like the SacBee are allowed to platform lies against conservatives and get away with it. Time for lawfare.” He added:

Here’s THE TRUTH Swimmer Riley Gaines joined my show and told how Lia Thomas exposed himself in the girls’ locker room. I said we ‘should go back to the 50s and 60s’ meaning local law enforcement would have interceded, or parents would have boycotted the event.

“I NEVER once used the word ‘lynching’ nor did it even cross my mind. In fact, I called specifically for PEACE, but they don’t want you to see that part,” he concluded.