Killing pays in Sacramento, especially if due to the ACLU, Prop 47, 57 and AB 109 you can not be punished or convicted due to technicalities in the law. The City Council has decided to spend $1.5 million TO MAKE SURE 50 KILLERS DO NOT MURDER AGAIN. I know this sounds like Fake News, a joke—something you see on the Comedy Channel. In this case the comedians at city councilmembers, using tax dollars on known killers—pretending that more social workers and midnight basketball will stop th death of innocent victims.

Sacramento City Council Votes Unanimously To Pay Gang Members $1.5 Million To Not Kill People

By Officer Blue, Blue Lives Matter, 9/3/17

Sacramento To Pay Killers

Sacramento, CA – The city of Sacramento is setting aside $1.5 million dollars of taxpayers money to pay gang members to stop killing people.

The city council unanimously approved the “Advance Peace” program in an attempt to address their ongoing problem with violent crime, according to Fox News.

The program pays gang members to graduate school and stop shooting at people. If a gang member wants to start killing people, they’ll be forfeiting their taxpayer-funded payday.

The vote had been scheduled to take place in two weeks, but Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg requested that the vote be moved up after five people were shot in a park.

“Five people were shot in Meadowview on Sunday,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, according to Fox 40. “Let’s get going on doing everything we can to save innocent lives.”

The funding for the payments to the criminal gang members will come from the city’s general fund. The money will go to 50 men who are suspected of killing people, but there’s not enough evidence to prosecute them.

“Fifty is a huge number. That’s 50 shooters who have the possibility of taking a life,” Nicole Clavo said according to KCRA. “If we can reach those 50, how many lives have we changed?”

The Advance Peace program started in Richmond, CA and has been credited by some with reducing murders in the city; Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert disagrees.

“I support the gang prevention task force and the many evidence-based youth mentoring and intervention programs already in existence in the city of Sacramento. I have serious concerns with a program that is apparently based upon the payment of money to high-risk individuals in exchange for a promise not to engage in violent criminal conduct. There is insufficient evidence-based data to show this approach is effective in preventing gun violence.”