In an article in todays California Political News and Views I discuss the question of why educators get paid less than graduates that go into the private sector. One reason is the unions—they take away the professionalism of the teachers. This story proves my point. “The Sacramento City Teachers Association, the union representing 2,500 teachers and employees, says the school district hasn’t fully implemented a deal struck in 2017 that would have used savings from a new health care plan to fund better classroom staffing. Teachers also held a one-day strike April 11 over the issue. “They’ve ignored the main reason that we even had the strike which was to have the district honor the contract and the promises they made for students,” SCTA President David Fisher said. The Sacramento City Unified School District is facing a $35 million budget deficit and a possible state takeover, possibly next year. The District is in deep financial trouble—because of the unions and the enormous increase in pension payments. Yet, the unions want to harm the children by taking away their education, on a whim. A day here, a day there. Maybe next time a week. Why would any professional work under these conditions? The child suffer when the unions scam the schools and the public. Are you really a professional educator if you purposely harm children’s’ education?

Sacramento City Teachers Announce Another One-Day Strike

Nick Miller, Capitol Public Radio, 4/30/19

The union representing Sacramento teachers announced Tuesday it would hold a strike May 22, the second in as many months.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association, the union representing 2,500 teachers and employees, says the school district hasn’t fully implemented a deal struck in 2017 that would have used savings from a new health care plan to fund better classroom staffing.

Teachers also held a one-day strike April 11 over the issue.

“They’ve ignored the main reason that we even had the strike which was to have the district honor the contract and the promises they made for students,” SCTA President David Fisher said.

The Sacramento City Unified School District is facing a $35 million budget deficit and a possible state takeover, possibly next year.

In response to the SCTA’s announcement, Sacramento City Unified School District board president Jessie Ryan wrote that teachers should take action at the Capitol on May 22, joining a scheduled march to demand more funding for education.

Superintendent Jorge Aguilar criticized the teachers for working against the district as it grapples with the budget crisis. “This strike will once again have a negative impact on our students, particularly those with the greatest needs,” he wrote in a statement.