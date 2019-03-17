By

Great news for U-Haul. The economic illiterates that run the Sacramento school District has a $35 million deficit—and the union that runs the District is going on strike to increase the deficit, forcing, like Los Angeles, into a tax increase measure on the ballot. The L.A. measure to pay off the union extortion is going to cost a minimum of $800 a year for property parcel owners. That means more folks will be forced to leave the City, to save themselves from poverty and bankruptcy. This will also happen in Sacramento. “The Sacramento City Unified School District has been ordered to deliver a new budget that accounts for a $24 million deficit by October 8. The Sacramento City Teachers Association said Friday its members have authorized a potential strike to protest what it calls unfair labor practices by the Sacramento City Unified School District. No date was set for the possible teacher walkout, which comes as the district is facing a $35 million budget shortfall and after high-profile teacher strikes in Los Angeles and Oakland. Representatives for the union and district said on Friday they hope to work through differences to avoid a strike. It does matter to the Administrators, who hold their jobs thanks to the unions. They will cry the kids will be harmed without a tax increase—after agreeing to the extortion of the unions. In the end the quality of education is not improved—unless the students learn a big lesson—extort the public using kids and you get the riches. Sick.

Sacramento City Unified Teachers Union Authorizes Possible Strike

Chris Nichols , Capitol Public Radio, 3/15/19

The Sacramento City Unified School District has been ordered to deliver a new budget that accounts for a $24 million deficit by October 8.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association said Friday its members have authorized a potential strike to protest what it calls unfair labor practices by the Sacramento City Unified School District.

No date was set for the possible teacher walkout, which comes as the district is facing a $35 million budget shortfall and after high-profile teacher strikes in Los Angeles and Oakland.

Representatives for the union and district said on Friday they hope to work through differences to avoid a strike.

“First of all, we hope not to go on strike. However, the membership voted to authorize it if necessary,” David Fisher, president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association, said Friday.

Fisher said 92 percent of the union’s teachers voted to approve the strike.

He said district leaders have backtracked on a November 2017 agreement to use health plan savings to fund class size reductions and add more school nurses and psychologists. Fisher said the district has also failed to follow through on boosting salaries to recruit and retain teachers.

Alex Barrios, a spokesman for the district, said more negotiation is necessary to implement the 2017 agreement. He said a strike won’t solve any problems.

“We know a strike would put the district on a fast-track for a state takeover and that would only hurt our students, families, and employees and do absolutely nothing to save our schools from that takeover,” Barrios said. “We believe the grounds for a strike are unfounded and lack evidence.”

Barrios added that the district is hamstrung by its budget shortfall.

“There’s not any money for new programs, new expenditures,” he said.

A teacher strike was narrowly avoided in November 2017 , when Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg intervened to negotiate a deal.

Steinberg tweeted Friday, urging the two sides to resume negotiations and explore all possible options to avoid a strike.

SCUSD has about 40,000 students across 75 school sites. The teachers association represents approximately 2,800 teachers, school nurses, psychologists, speech therapists and substitutes.