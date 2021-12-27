By

What a joke. Try towing those vehicles and the ACLU will sue and the city might be forced to give housing to every vehicle owner that was towed. They know that, which is why they are doing this—so they can blame the courts, no their inaction for the crisis.

Sacramento Crime Log Grows While Mayor Focuses on the ‘Unhoused’

‘The Mayor was yelling and scolding the heartless citizens in the crowd because they are not willingly sacrificing their quality of life’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 12/17/21

The City Council meeting was a circus, but city residents are paying attention. One local reported “residents and business advocates are finally starting to outnumber the enablers and advocates of situational justice” at the council meetings. And he noted that “the Mayor was yelling and scolding the heartless citizens in the crowd because they are not willingly sacrificing their quality of life.”

Below are the alarming November crime stats for just for one street in Sacramento, Broadway. This only validates what city residents and business owners have been telling council members for the last year – a 400% increase in burglaries of businesses.

The problem these people are experiencing is not that they are “unhoused” as the Mayor and members of the City Council would have us believe. The street transients are drug addicted and mentally ill and are not just “unhoused,” but they are “unsober” and untreated. As business owners and area residents know, until we address that issue, the crime, addiction, and growing trash and filth problems will continue to grow.

“No amount of housing will fix drug addicted criminals who do not want services,” the resident said.

Another commented, “We’ve been relegated second class citizens behind the homeless in Sacramento. What about our rights and quality of life?”

The Sacramento Police Department published the October crime statistics for the City:

Shooting Reports: 32.3 % Increase

Number of Victims Shot: 24.7 % Increase

Our officers continue to do great work and make proactive arrests.

Arrests for Possession of Firearm: 51.9 % Increase

Numbers of Reports with Firearm Seized: 43.9 % Increase

Total Number of Firearms Seized: 38.9 % Increase

Here are a few entries:

On 10/20/21, officers conducted a traffic stop at 10th Ave / Land Park Drive. When officers contacted the driver, a handgun was observed in plain sight on the back seat.

On 10/25/21, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Broadway on the report of a robbery. Witnesses were able to provide information on the suspect who was located nearby by responding officers. The suspect was found to be in possession of the victims property which we were able to return to them. The suspect was arrested.

On 10/28/21, officers responded to the 800 block of Skipper Circle on the report of a subject breaking into a back yard shed. Responding officers located the suspect nearby and were able to safely take them into custody.

On 10/29/21, officers from our Street Gang Enforcement Team participated in the La Familia Trunk or Treat Event at the Maple Neighborhood Center.

On 11/4/21, officers responded to the 100 block of Starlit Cir on the report of an SPD owned bait package stolen from the porch. Officers were able to track the package and ultimately were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

On 11/11/21, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Broadway. The driver was found to be armed with a loaded handgun. He was arrested without incident.

On 11/13/21, officers responded to the 2100 block of 56th Ave on the report of an SPD owned bait package stolen from the porch. Officers were able to track the package and ultimately were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

On 11/14/21, officers contacted the occupants of a vehicle in the 4700 block of Franklin Blvd. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun was located. The driver was arrested without incident.

On 11/17/21, officers responded to the 2100 block of 56th Ave on the report of a shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was quickly located and arrested. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

On 11/17/21, officers contacted the occupant of a vehicle in the 200 block of Seavey Circle. The driver was found to have a felony no-bail warrant for their arrest. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

This is the November crime report for Broadway, one major thoroughfare in Sacramento:

This is the November crime report for the entire city: