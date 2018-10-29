Sacramento Democrats Corruption Exposed

By

One on hand the Nossaman law form is investigating the sexual harassment charges against Democrat Assemblywoman Christina Garcia. On the other hand they DONATED $1,000 to her re-election. Does that mean they have already decided she is innocent? “A law firm retained by the Assembly to oversee the sexual harassment investigation into Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has donated $1,000 to her reelection, raising questions about its impartiality. Nossaman, LLC, disclosed the donation on Friday. In addition to its law practice, Nossaman operates a lobby operation in the Capitol and is a regular donor to legislators. Major donors give to politicians hoping for access. Fierro figures Nossaman’s $1,000 gift to Garcia implies Nossaman thinks “this person is going to stick around and is worth investing in.” Which may mean that Nossaman expects Garcia to be exonerated in the investigation it is overseeing.” How corrupt is Sacramento? This example tells us the story. It is obvious what the investigation will show—Democrats are not serious about sexual harassment and abuse of citizens. How do we stop this? Vote against Garcia next Tuesday.

What one $1,000 donation may mean

Dan Morain, WhatMatters, 10/29/18 h

A law firm retained by the Assembly to oversee the sexual harassment investigation into Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia has donated $1,000 to her reelection, raising questions about its impartiality.

Nossaman, LLC, disclosed the donation on Friday. In addition to its law practice, Nossaman operates a lobby operation in the Capitol and is a regular donor to legislators.

On behalf of the Assembly, Nossaman partner, attorney John T. Kennedy, is the point person for correspondence in the investigation into the complaint by former legislative staffer Daniel Fierro.

Fierro, now a consultant, alleges that Garcia, of Bell Gardens, groped him after a legislative softball game in 2014. Fierro last month filed a separate complaint alleging that Garcia and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, an Orange County Democrat, retaliated by trying to dissuade clients from hiring Fierro.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s spokesman Kevin Liao said Nossaman is not conducting the investigation. However, the firm serves as the contact for Fierro and his lawyer.

Fierro: “The donation puts the lie to the entire idea that this is a truly independent investigation.”

Major donors give to politicians hoping for access. Fierro figures Nossaman’s $1,000 gift to Garcia implies Nossaman thinks “this person is going to stick around and is worth investing in.”

Which may mean that Nossaman expects Garcia to be exonerated in the investigation it is overseeing.