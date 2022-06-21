Sacramento Democrats Fast Track Bill to Kill Babies—From All Over the U.S.

The Democrat Party is the Party of racism and death. The vast majority of abortions in California are of kids of color. That is why Planned Parenthood has 70% of its abortion clinic in communities of people of color. Since the Supreme Court is on the cusp of allowing States to decide if baby killing is appropriate, the Democrats have taken a two prong attack on babies.

Newsom has decided to make abortion a California industry—offering travel and other expenses to be paid to women from other States to come to California to kill their babies. This is with your money.

To assure this stays legal in California the Legislative Democrats fast tracked a bill to change the California Constitution to promote baby killing.

Just as Hastings has had his name removed from the Law College for his genocide of Indians 150 years ago, any building or statue with the name of Gavin Newsom will be taken down in the future for his role in genocide of babies of color.