Sacramento Democrats Fast Track Bill to Kill Babies—From All Over the U.S.

The Democrat Party is the Party of racism and death. The vast majority of abortions in California are of kids of color. That is why Planned Parenthood has 70% of its abortion clinic in communities of people of color. Since the Supreme Court is on the cusp of allowing States to decide if baby killing is appropriate, the Democrats have taken a two prong attack on babies.
Newsom has decided to make abortion a California industry—offering travel and other expenses to be paid to women from other States to come to California to kill their babies. This is with your money.
To assure this stays legal in California the Legislative Democrats fast tracked a bill to change the California Constitution to promote baby killing.
Just as Hastings has had his name removed from the Law College for his genocide of Indians 150 years ago, any building or statue with the name of Gavin Newsom will be taken down in the future for his role in genocide of babies of color.
Lawmakers fast-track abortion amendment
Emily Hoeven, Cal Matters, 6/21/22
In stark contrast to California leaders’ lack of progress on delivering financial relief for residents — Republican lawmakers are scheduled today to hold a press conference chastising Democrats for “100 days of inaction” on gas rebates — a proposal to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution sailed through two legislative committees on Tuesday. The constitutional amendment — which Newsom and top Democratic lawmakers announced hours after Politico published a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion suggesting justices are poised to strike down the federal constitutional right to an abortion — must be approved by two-thirds of legislators in both the Assembly and Senate by June 30 in order to land on voters’ ballots in November.
- Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, a San Diego Democrat, acknowledged that California already does more than any other state to allow easy access to abortion — something that wouldn’t change even if the nation’s highest court were to overturn Roe vs. Wade. But “I want to know for sure that right is protected,” she said. “We are protecting ourselves from future (state) courts and future politicians.”
- State Sen. Andreas Borgeas, a Fresno Republican, said he supported sending the proposed amendment to voters so they could have their say. But he said he was “concerned” that placing the right to an abortion in California’s constitution would be tantamount to “elevating” it above other fundamental rights, such as the right to water, food and health care.
A stack of other abortion rights bills cleared key committees on Tuesday, as did several Newsom-sponsored proposals to strengthen California’s toughest-in-the-nation gun control laws.
