Sacramento Democrats/Newsom PROTECT Child Molester—Previously DEPORTED Illegal Alien

By

What does it take for the parents in California to revolt against the California Democrat Party. Once again, in a daily occurrence, an illegal alien was found to have molester a child in this State. The Newsom answer? Protect the molester from ICE and deportation. Our children are not safe as long as Democrats run California. They prefer child molesters to innocent young Californians. “Fontana Herald News reports that a previously deported child molester has been apprehended by authorities and was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of child pornography as well as illegal re-entry into the United States. José Ramón Aguilar-Moreno, 50, was deported in 2003 after being convicted of sexually abusing a child. However, Aguilar-Moreno was only allowed in the country at that time because he was granted asylum by U.S. authorities in 2000. “Aguilar-Moreno illegally entered the United States in 1986 and in 1995 he applied for relief from removal and requested asylum in the United States,” the paper notes. The Salvadoran national then re-entered the United States after his removal in 2003 but was discovered in 2018 in Fontana, California. Authorities found him because “Aguilar-Moreno used an alias, ‘Abel Aguilar,’ and posted the videos on Facebook, which later notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, court documents allege,” according to Fontana Herald News. On Thursday, he was officially indicted. “ Think your children are safe in California? Until YOU vote out the Democrats, no one is safe in California. What do you think should be done—willing to help end the violence brought on by the Democrats?

Previously Deported Asylee And Child Molester Indicted On Child Porn Charges In California

Timothy Meads, Townhall, 6/28/19

|

Fontana Herald News reports that a previously deported child molester has been apprehended by authorities and was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of child pornography as well as illegal re-entry into the United States.

José Ramón Aguilar-Moreno, 50, was deported in 2003 after being convicted of sexually abusing a child. However, Aguilar-Moreno was only allowed in the country at that time because he was granted asylum by U.S. authorities in 2000. “Aguilar-Moreno illegally entered the United States in 1986 and in 1995 he applied for relief from removal and requested asylum in the United States,” the paper notes.

The Salvadoran national then re-entered the United States after his removal in 2003 but was discovered in 2018 in Fontana, California. Authorities found him because “Aguilar-Moreno used an alias, ‘Abel Aguilar,’ and posted the videos on Facebook, which later notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, court documents allege,” according to Fontana Herald News. On Thursday, he was officially indicted.

If he is convicted, Aguilar-Moreno faces 80 years in federal prison. This is now the third previously deported child molester arrested in the United States that Townhall has reported on this week.

On Tuesday, Michigan State Police arrested a previously deported child molester after using a mobile fingerprinting device to identify the driver after he claimed that he had lost his wallet.

Last Wednesday, the United States Border Patrol arrested a previously deported child molester after catching the pervert sneaking into the United States with five other illegal aliens who were traveling as a family unit in Tucson, Arizona.

While Aguilar-Moreno was granted asylee status in 2000, his indictment this week highlights the risk posed by illegal immigration as well as not properly vetting asylum seekers.