Sacramento Democrats Pass Bill to Allow Illegal Aliens to Serve on Boards and Commissions

By

Great news!! Democrats have decided law breakers, people in this country illegal can sit on government boards, committees and commissions—to tell honest citizens how to live. Why be a citizen if you can take an oath of office to uphold the laws of a nation, when you are a known law breaker—and proud of it? “California state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D) introduced legislation on Monday aimed at allowing immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission to serve on all state and local boards and commissions. “California is stronger when we utilize talents of all our residents, and opening state and local boards and commissions to every Californian will allow us to better serve our diverse communities,” Lara said in a statement, according to The Sacramento Bee. “Undocumented Californians are our neighbors, co-workers and parents, and as lawmakers we can’t make good policy if their voices are left out of the discussion.” While this article was written in April, I am sad to report, the bill passed last week and is on the Governors desk for his signature. Illegal aliens can vote in San Fran, serve on government Boards, are protected from ICE by local police. Why be a citizen—UCLA will even give you a tutor to assure you stay in school! Corruption? It is spelled “illegal alien”.

California state senator introduces bill allowing undocumented migrants to serve on boards

By Julia Manchester , The Hill, 04/30/18

California state Sen. Ricardo Lara (D) introduced legislation on Monday aimed at allowing immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission to serve on all state and local boards and commissions.

“California is stronger when we utilize talents of all our residents, and opening state and local boards and commissions to every Californian will allow us to better serve our diverse communities,” Lara said in a statement, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“Undocumented Californians are our neighbors, co-workers and parents, and as lawmakers we can’t make good policy if their voices are left out of the discussion.”

Under the proposed bill, boards and commissions would have to determine if the appointee at hand could be compensated based on their immigration status and federal law, the Bee reported.

The legislation comes as tension between the Trump administration and California increases due to differences in immigration policy.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state in March, which aimed to block three “sanctuary” laws that the state’s legislature passed last year in response to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement measures.

The bill also comes on the heels of the arrival of a caravan of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

The immigrants, who come from various central American countries, are seeking asylum in the U.S.

Trump has railed against the caravan, and his administration has pledged to enforce immigration laws.

“Let me be clear: We will enforce the immigration laws as set forth by Congress,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

“If you enter our country illegally, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you make a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution. If you assist or coach an individual in making a false immigration claim, you have broken the law and will be referred for prosecution.”