Sacramento Democrats Pretend They Set National Election Policy—Brain Fried?

State senators introduce bill requiring presidential and vice presidential candidates to release tax returns

Lake County New, 1/18/17

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – In response to what they said is President-elect Donald Trump’s “unprecedented” refusal to share basic information with the American public, two California state senators have introduced a bill that will require that all future presidential or vice presidential candidates release tax returns in order to appear on California’s ballot.

On Wednesday California state Senators Scott Wiener and Mike McGuire officially introduced their legislation, which they said they are offering in response to Trump’s historic refusal to release his tax returns to the American public, despite the fact that presidential candidates have been doing so voluntarily for decades.

The bill, SB 149 is modeled on similar legislation that has been proposed New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman.

“California voters have rightfully come to expect that their future president will be transparent and without hesitation, disclose their tax returns,” McGuire said. “These returns are one of the best tools California voters have to weigh any potential conflicts of interests their future leader has encumbered. California didn’t pick this fight, but we will respond to this unprecedented action and secrecy and ensure voters have the information they need to make the most important choice they have – voting for president.”

“Donald Trump claims that no one besides the media cares about the transparency and accountability that comes with the release of tax returns,” said Wiener. “That’s not true. I care, and my constituents care. The people of California deserve to have confidence that when they step into the voting booth, they are electing a leader who will act in their best interests, not the best interests of some investment portfolio. Transparency and accountability shouldn’t be dismissed as a distraction – they are bedrocks and basic requirements of our democracy.”

SB 149 is simple in structure: The proposed law will require a candidate for president, in order to have his or her name placed upon the general election ballot, to file his or her income tax returns for the five most recent taxable years with the Secretary of State’s Office at least 70 days before that election. The returns would also be made available to the public on the Secretary of State’s Web site.

Prior to Trump’s refusal to release any tax returns, every president since Jimmy Carter (over 40 years) have released at least one year of tax returns.

During the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton (Democratic) and Jill Stein (Green) both released their tax returns.

Contrary to what President-elect Trump has stated in public, that Americans don’t care about his tax returns, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, 74 percent of respondents believe Trump should release his tax returns. This poll shows consistent results from an earlier poll conducted by Quinnipiac University back in August of 2016.