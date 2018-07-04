Sacramento Democrats Propose $272 BILLION in NEW Taxes This Year!!!

By

We all know the phrase, “tax and spend Democrats”. Yet never know what this really means. Literally Sacramento Democrats wanted to more than DOUBLE the tax burden you already have. “Proposals totaling more than $272 billion per year in higher taxes and fees were placed before the California Legislature in 2018, according to the latest “Tax Watch” report from the nonpartisan California Tax Foundation. The total amount of taxes and fees considered by the Legislature grew $3 billion from March (when the foundation published this year’s first-quarter “Tax Watch”) through June – a period in which the Legislature approved a new state budget with nearly $16 billion in reserves. “The $272 billion in proposed taxes and fees, on top of the state’s existing $195 billion in annual taxes, would significantly increase the cost of living in this state,” California Tax Foundation Director Robert Gutierrez said. “Many of the proposed taxes would result in higher consumer costs for goods and services we use every day.” As an example, with a $9 billion “surplus” Democrats got a $60 million increase in your cell phone tax—finance the repair and expansion of the 9-1-1 system. We had the money—but Democrats wanted another excuse to raise more. Tax and Spend Democrats is accurate.

More Than $272 Billion in Higher Taxes and Fees Considered by State Lawmakers This Year

CalTax, 7/3/18



SACRAMENTO – Proposals totaling more than $272 billion per year in higher taxes and fees were placed before the California Legislature in 2018, according to the latest “Tax Watch” report from the nonpartisan California Tax Foundation.

The total amount of taxes and fees considered by the Legislature grew $3 billion from March (when the foundation published this year’s first-quarter “Tax Watch”) through June – a period in which the Legislature approved a new state budget with nearly $16 billion in reserves.

“The $272 billion in proposed taxes and fees, on top of the state’s existing $195 billion in annual taxes, would significantly increase the cost of living in this state,” California Tax Foundation Director Robert Gutierrez said. “Many of the proposed taxes would result in higher consumer costs for goods and services we use every day.”

The California Tax Foundation, a nonprofit research organization founded by the California Taxpayers Association in 1980, has been publishing “Tax Watch: Major Taxes and Fees Introduced in the California Legislature” for the past five years to inform taxpayers about proposals that would increase the state’s tax burden. The new edition covers measures introduced from January 1 to June 25 this year, as well as measures from 2017 that remain alive in the Legislature.

Three legislative proposals to “reform” California’s revenue system cumulatively would cost taxpayers an additional $63.8 billion per year, the report notes.

Revenue estimates were taken from analyses from the Legislature and state agencies. When an estimate has not been prepared by the state, the report uses recent data from prior legislative or agency analyses of similar legislation. When estimates provide a revenue range, the lowest figure in the range is used for the cumulative total. Bills that would impose identical taxes or fees are included but are counted only once for purposes of calculating a revenue total.

The California Tax Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the California Taxpayers Association in 1980, improves public policy through independent, nonpartisan research.