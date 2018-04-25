Sacramento Democrats SUPPORT Human Trafficking of Women

If you listen to what the Democrats say, they love women, they protect women and Republicans hate women and want to harm women. Forget the words, looks at the actions.
“Senator Bates’ original bill would have clarified Penal Code Section 266i, relating to “pandering” in human trafficking cases, by simplifying the theories prosecutors can use from six to one. Specifically, the original measure combined the six existing theories of pandering into a single easy-to-understand theory which would simplify charging and jury instructions. Senator Bates agreed to author SB 1204 after receiving a request from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to help prosecutors combat human trafficking.
Only Democrats refused to vote for the bill. “. In the end, SB 1204 failed to win enough support in the seven member committee, only earning three votes in favor that included Senator Skinner and the committee’s two Republican members. One senator voted “no” and the remaining three members abstained. Click here to access the final vote tally.”
Democrats are hypocrites and the media refuses to expose them. Trust the Democrats? Trust the media?
