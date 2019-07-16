Sacramento Democrats Tell Federal Government How to run its Prisons—and Where: Hint: NOT in California

By

The Democrats really want to help illegal aliens. One way is to OUTLAW the Federal government from using private detention centers to house the criminals from foreign countries. Actually, there is no problem with that. I hope private firms set up numerous camps in South and North Dakota, maybe Alaska. So, if they escape they go to Canada—and they get to love a cold weather country. Imagine January in North Dakota when you come from Guatemala.

Of course, this is also another example of Democrats opposing jobs for people and revenues for communities and schools. All in an effort to protect law breakers.

“Private prisons would be barred from operating in California. The bill includes private lock-ups used to detain undocumented immigrants.—Assembly Bill 32 by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, Oakland Democrat.”

Ship them to North Dakota and see how many come here.

This ‘sanctuary’ state

Dan Morain Whats Matters, , 7/16/19

As President Donald Trump threatens mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, California legislators press ahead with legislation that would toss monkey wrenches into the efforts.

Sounds familiar: Reacting to Trump’s election, California Democrats in 2017 passed so-called sanctuary state legislation limiting cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Now, they seek to go further:

Private prisons would be barred from operating in California. The bill includes private lock-ups used to detain undocumented immigrants.—Assembly Bill 32 by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, Oakland Democrat.

Private security guards would be barred from helping to arrest or transport individuals for ICE—AB 1282 by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, San Jose Democrat.

Private prisons would be required to notify the California attorney general whenever there's a death in the facility. The state would have to issue a public report on the circumstances surrounding the death—Senate Bill 622 by Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, Los Angeles Democrat.

Durazo: “Deaths deserve some kind of investigation. ICE investigating themselves is not good enough.”

There’s a union angle. Correctional officers’ unions oppose private prisons. The Riverside Sheriff’s Association, which represents deputies and jailers, supports all three measures, writing:

“Private actors owe a legally mandated fiduciary obligation and duty to maximize profits for shareholders. In contrast, our members are sworn to uphold the law.”

By the numbers: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security houses up to 5,700 immigration detainees in California, a legislative staff report says.