Sacramento Democrats to Raise GAS TAX AGAIN!!!

SB 1 caused gas taxes to go up 12 cent a gallon last year, 7 cents a gallon on July 1, 2019. Cap and Trade is going to cause gas taxes to go up by as much as 72 cents a gallon on January 1, 2020. Now the Sacramento Democrats want a “oil severance tax”—which means a possible ten cent a gallon increase as well. Can you afford to get to work or visit family? “Existing law imposes various taxes, including taxes on the privilege of engaging in certain activities. The Fee Collection Procedures Law, the violation of which is a crime, provides procedures for the collection of certain fees and surcharges. This bill would impose an oil and gas severance tax of upon any operator for the privilege of severing oil or gas from the earth or water in this state at specified rates, calculated as provided. SB 246—an effort to push the middle class, faster, out of California.



Democrats to Raise GAS TAX AGAIN!!!

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

SB 246, as introduced, Wieckowski. Oil and gas severance tax,

Existing law imposes various taxes, including taxes on the privilege of engaging in certain activities. The Fee Collection Procedures Law, the violation of which is a crime, provides procedures for the collection of certain fees and surcharges.

This bill would impose an oil and gas severance tax of upon any operator for the privilege of severing oil or gas from the earth or water in this state at specified rates, calculated as provided.

The bill would further require the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to collect the tax pursuant to the Fee Collection Procedures Law and would require all amounts collected, less refunds and administrative costs, to be deposited into the General Fund.

Because the bill would expand the scope of the Fee Collection Procedures Law, the violation of which is a crime, it would impose a state-mandated local program.

This bill would include a change in state statute that would result in a taxpayer paying a higher tax within the meaning of Section 3 of Article XIII A of the California Constitution, and thus would require for passage the approval of 2/ 3 of the membership of each house of the Legislature.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified reason.

Digest Key

Vote: 2/3 Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES