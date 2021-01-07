Sacramento Democrats Trying to Change Elections Laws—Make Them More Secretive!

By

We already allow the dead to vote in California. The Secretary of State allows illegal aliens and those who moved out of State ten years ago to vote, so these changes by the Democrats are no surprise. The bottom line to the change is simple. Make it make difficult to find the corruption in the voting system. Hide it. Call those who want to expose it conspiracy theorists and claim their desire for data is “fraud”. “Withholding Voter Data Deemed Requested for “Unlawful, False, Fraudulent, or Illegitimate” Purposes Proposed Reg. 19004(c) asserts vast discretion to refuse to provide voter registration information based on the SecState’s “reasonable belief” that: “it is being requested for an unlawful, false, or fraudulent purpose, to promote or conduct an illegitimate object or purpose, or is being requested or submitted in bad faith or for the purpose of harassing or defrauding a person or entity.” False, fraudulent, illegitimate, and bad faith are unduly subjective criteria. This provision could be abused against candidates who challenge conventional wisdom about any policy issue, as well as election integrity advocates who doubt that voting by mail is “safe and secure”. They can consider asking for voting roll data an illegitimate use, forcing you to go to court to get the information. Only in dictatorships—or California is this possible.

Hello Election Integrity Colleagues, Journalists and Academics,

Ellen Swensen, EIPCa, 1/6/21

While everyone is focused on the post-election turmoil, the California

Secretary of State has proposed regulations that would restrict access

to voter registration data and further constrain the use of such data.

EIPCa, as a prominent analyst of California voter registration data,

will be commenting in writing and participating in the upcoming public

hearing. Your input or comments would be welcome to support access to

voter registration data.

Please see details below. The more voices involved, the better our

chances

of stopping or altering these proposed regulations!

Ellen Swensen

EIPCa Chief Analyst

Comments must be received by the Secretary of State at its office by

Monday, January 11, 2021. Comments can be e-mailed, or delivered by

express mail, to:

Robbie Anderson

Secretary of State’s Office, 1500 11th St 5th Floor, Sacramento, CA

95814

[email protected]

[note that his/her email address does actually omit the “n” from the end

of the last name.]

The public hearing is on WebEx at 10:30 am on Monday, January 11,

2021. See this link for the login information.

The regulations, with the notice of proposed regulatory action and the

Statement of Reasons, can be retrieved at the bottom of this page

https://www.sos.ca.gov/administration/regulations/proposed-regulations

Based on our analysis so far, here are the worst provisions that

restrict access to voter data and hinder its use.

1. Withholding Voter Data Deemed Requested for “Unlawful, False,

Fraudulent, or Illegitimate” Purposes

Proposed Reg. 19004(c) asserts vast discretion to refuse to provide

voter registration information based on the SecState’s “reasonable

belief” that: “it is being requested for an unlawful, false, or

fraudulent purpose, to promote or conduct an illegitimate object or

purpose, or is being requested or submitted in bad faith or for the

purpose of harassing or defrauding a person or entity.” False,

fraudulent, illegitimate, and bad faith are unduly subjective

criteria. This provision could be abused against candidates who

challenge conventional wisdom about any policy issue, as well as

election integrity advocates who doubt that voting by mail is “safe

and secure”.

2. Hindering Receipt of Data by Another Government Agency

Current Reg 19003(j) includes among permissible uses “Any official use

by any local, state, or federal governmental agency.” Proposed Reg

19003(a)(5) concerning permitted uses does include similar language in

(a)(5)(C); but the introductory language to (a)(5) is unclear and

ungrammatical:

“Governmental: Any request from a governmental agency or for a use

related to a governmental function by means including, but not limited

to: “

This provision could be read to limit government agencies to

requesting voter registration data directly from the SecState.

3. Narrowing of Scholarly Purpose for Requesting Data; “Investigation”

Purpose

EIPCa has been requesting data under the category of Scholarly

Purpose. This purpose has been narrowed to academe by Proposed Reg.

19003(a)(2) “Scholarly: students working on theses, professors

researching voting patterns, and other academics involved in research

related to political and election activities. ” Without explanation in

the Statement of Reasons, Proposed Reg. 19003(a)(6) creates a new

permissible purpose: “Investigation: For any person to conduct an

audit of voter registration lists for the purpose of detecting voter

registration fraud.” This language does resemble Current Reg 19003(h)

listing permissible uses. However, Investigation is not one of the

statutory types of permissible purposes in EC 2194(a)(3). The basis

for this new purpose should be well-defined.

4. Stringent IT Security Requirements.

Elections Code 2188.2 does authorize the SecState to “adopt

regulations that describe the best practices for storage and security

of voter registration information received by an applicant pursuant to

Section 2188. ” Proposed Reg 19012 sets forth detailed requirements

for regular users, and also for vendors. The Statement of Reasons

refers to Federal definitions of election data as critical

infrastructure. The Notice cites several official publications, mainly

from the Federal Election Assistance Commission, that specify cyber

security measures for critical infrastructure.

That standard is inappropriate and excessive for copies of voter

registration data in the hands of journalists, scholars, or

investigators. Such snapshots of data are not infrastructure, because

they are not being used by election officials to conduct elections.