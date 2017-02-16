Sacramento Democrats: Turn Gov’t Schools Into Sanctuaries/Living Areas for Illegal Aliens

By

If the Democrats had their way, your government school would become a permanent shelter for illegal aliens. They would be allowed to LIVE on campus, with the taxpayers financing the education, welfare, health care, food and clothing for the law breakers from foreign countries. Worse, the schools would be diving the children from their parents and family. “A Southland lawmaker co-authored a bill, introduced today, that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from entering California public schools without prior approval from a principal or district superintendent. Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, said AB 699 would also

status, religious beliefs or ethnic background, O’Donnell said.” You got it right—government schools will be promoting law breaking over adherence to the law. Kids would have to understand that it is OK to break Federal law—but not OK to rob a bank. Our schools will be forced to house those hiding from law enforcement, while teaching our children respect for the law. What a joke.

LA West Media, 2/15/17

“No student should ever fear coming to school,” said O’Donnell, a

teacher and chair of the Assembly Education Committee. “Regardless of your

stance on immigration, we can all agree school campuses are no place to conduct

raids or investigate kids who want nothing more than to learn in a safe

environment.”

The bill also addresses the apparent trend of students being bullied

based on their immigration status or religious customs, O’Donnell said.

AB 699 — which awaits referral to its first policy committee — was co-

authored by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, a former criminal

prosecutor and civil rights attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil

Rights.