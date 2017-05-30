Sacramento Democrats WANT Criminals to Have Less Jail Time for Gun Use

By

Proof CA Democrats Prefer Criminals Over Legal Gun Owners

Deputy Mat, Deputy Sheriff, Daily Caller, 5/23/17

Thursday, in a move that absolutely defies the slightest semblance of logic, the Democrat controlled California State Senate passed a measure that will lower the sentences for felons who used a gun in the commission of their crimes. Yes, you read that right. They are reducing sentences for criminals using guns. These are the very same Democrats that constantly create and pass stricter and stricter gun control laws, and who constantly scream, cry and whine about how guns are bad.

“Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) said he introduced the bill after a 17-year-old riding in a car involved in a drive-by shooting was sentenced to 25 years in prison even though he denied shooting the gun.”

Wait, let me see if I got this right, a participant in a drive-by denied doing it? A criminal denied committing the crime for which they are in prison? Is this moron serious? Prisons are filled with people who “didn’t do it.”

The bill, SB 620, passed based solely on Democrat votes. Not a single Republican voted for it, and even some Democrats were not stupid enough to pass this ridiculous bill. This bill just furthers California’s continued (idiotic) approach of going soft on crime, which started with AB 109, followed by Prop 47, and most recently topped off with Prop 57.

Statistically speaking, the overwhelming majority of crimes involving the use of a firearm (like 99%) are committed by suspects who obtained their guns illegally, and most of those suspects are prohibited persons who are unable to legally possess a gun. They are in fact the very people that lawmakers should seek to lock up for extended periods of time. But instead, they are the very people whom the Democrats are seeking to lessen the prison sentences on.

As a career California cop, and a gun owner, the passage of this bill conveys a special message. It tells me that these Democrat politicians are more concerned with the lives of convicted felons who used a gun in the commission of their crime than they are about law abiding gun owners who are guilty of nothing more than the unspeakable act of merely owning a gun. There really is no other way to logically interpret this. To them, law abiding gun owners are bad, but using a gun in the commission of a felony is acceptable.

The insanity in this state has reached previously unfathomable levels, and it shows no signs of reversing course.