Sacramento Democrats Want MORE Tax $$ and Government Debt

If you are a Democrat you can never tax families and businesses enough. Democrats can never get enough debt for government. As California is headed into a recession, per Guv Brown, watch as the squeeze happens—and the Democrats will take advantage of the public. Tax more, they will say and we will put more people to work. Of course, the money comes from the private sector, which is putting people to work. Why do Democrats love debt and taxes? It grows government and forces more people to become financially dependent on government—that is called socialism. “On Dec. 3, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry introduced a bill that would amend the CA constitution as indicated in the attached. Among other things, it would lower the voter approval for new property and sales taxes for money to fund infrastructure and affordable housing from 2/3 to 55 percent. It would also allow CA local jurisdictions to incur greater bonded legal indebtedness than what is currently permitted for public infrastructure of affordable housing construction…” Higher taxes, more government debt, which is why the Democrat super/super majority is dangerous. It will fore the State into a recession and keep it there. The productive are already fleeing the State—make it easier to tax, make government debt higher, and you get the perfect storm.

Items on MTC’s January 11 agenda related to CASA

ZRants, 1/6/19

On Dec. 3, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry introduced a bill that would amend the CA constitution as indicated in the attached. Among other things, it would lower the voter approval for new property and sales taxes for money to fund infrastructure and affordable housing from 2/3 to 55 percent. It would also allow CA local jurisdictions to incur greater bonded legal indebtedness than what is currently permitted for public infrastructure of affordable housing construction…

Proposed Constitutional Amendment : Introduced by Assembly Member Aguiar-Curry

(Coauthors: Assembly Members Chiu, Eggman, Eduardo Garcia, Gloria, McCarty, Mullin, Santiago, and Ting):.. (more)

This is a proposal for a state constitutional amendment that would alter the way voters approve future state taxes, fees and bonds. The authors seek a method to legalize their plans to finance growth through expanded taxes on current residents.

The authors want to shift the burden of paying for future housing and infrastructure and services from the developers to the taxpayers. No reasonable taxpayer should support this plan.

How will they pitch this to the voters to convince them they should support this plan? Can they convince the voters to shift the funds away from Education, Health, and public services to unlimited growth and dense development of crowded cities. Will there be a competing state constitutional amendment to oppose this move and rollback some of the excesses the state legislature has already put into play?