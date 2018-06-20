Sacramento Democrats: We NEED to Protect Those That Break Into Cars

Democrats in Sacramento decided that the break in of cars (31,000 times in 2017 in San Fran) needs legal protection. So they killed a bill by one of the least thoughtful, most radical members of the State Senate, Scott Weiner of San Fran, to roll back the protections. Seems even the Socialists of San Fran do not like being robbed. Not sure why, they believe you should share your streets with criminals, your paychecks with the world and your freedom of choice to government edicts.
“Weiner’s bill addressed this issue by making it a crime to “forcibly enter” a vehicle, allowing a prosecutor to show a forcible entry by proving a door was locked or in the alternative, a window was broken. The new crime, punishable as a felony or misdemeanor, was a common-sense fix which received no formal opposition.
Yet, this bill died in the Senate Appropriations Committee without any formal vote. The author told the San Francisco Chronicle: “We had essentially no opposition to it. But there’s a strong belief not just in the Legislature, but by the governor too, that we should be cautious about expanding criminal liability.”
Notice, the bill was killed—without a vote. That means the Progressives did not want to be on record protecting criminals—and the Democrat Speaker Rendon allowed that. Now this bill can not be used against any Democrat. Corruption? This is what it looks like in Sacramento.
