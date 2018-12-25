Sacramento Democrats/Gov. Brown PROTECTING Sex Offenders From Foreign Nations With SB 54

By

Why do Democrats hate women so much they passed SB 54 to force law enforcement to protect sex offenders from foreign nations into our State? Why do women like Harris, Pelosi and Feinstein hate other women so much? Of course the three of them have 24/7 armed body guards—does your wife or daughter? “Nogales Station agents arrested a Honduran national after he illegally crossed the border near Nogales, Arizona. Agents transported 51-year-old Hector Gustavo Montoya-Irias to the station, where they carried out a biometric background investigation on the man, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The records check revealed an extensive criminal history and membership in the dangerous 18th Street gang. Most recently, a court convicted the man for drug smuggling offenses and sentenced him to 24 months in prison. Immigration officers deported the man to Honduras. His record includes more than 10 previous removals from the U.S., officials stated. His record of deportations dates back to 1993. This is the type of person the Democrats are protecting—feel safe?

Gang Members, Sex Offenders Arrested near Border in Texas and Arizona

Bob Price, Breitbart, 12/24/18



Border Patrol agents in Arizona and Texas stopped multiple previously deported sex offenders and members of violent gangs from making their way into the U.S. interior in the past week.

Nogales Station agents arrested a Honduran national after he illegally crossed the border near Nogales, Arizona. Agents transported 51-year-old Hector Gustavo Montoya-Irias to the station, where they carried out a biometric background investigation on the man, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The records check revealed an extensive criminal history and membership in the dangerous 18th Street gang. Most recently, a court convicted the man for drug smuggling offenses and sentenced him to 24 months in prison. Immigration officers deported the man to Honduras. His record includes more than 10 previous removals from the U.S., officials stated. His record of deportations dates back to 1993.

Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a Honduran national who illegally crossed the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, on December 18. The agents carried out a background investigation on the migrant and learned he is a confirmed member of the violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. Records also show that immigration officers previously removed the migrant.

“Border Patrol agents routinely encounter dangerous individuals while on duty securing our borders,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are committed to stopping any threat to the safety and security of our nation.”

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents came upon an illegal immigrant from Mexico on December 19 after he crossed the border near Lukeville, Arizona. Agents arrested and transported him to the station to undergo a biometric background investigation.

The agents identified the migrant as a 46-year-old Mexican national with a prior conviction in 2002 for unlawful sexual conduct of a minor. A court in Mesa, Arizona, handed down the conviction.

Del Rio Sector agents also arrested a previously deported sex offender that same day. The Honduran national illegally crossed the border near Eagle Pass. A New Brunswick, New Jersey, court previously convicted the now 26-year-old male in 2012 and sentenced him to 255 days in prison for sexually fondling a child. Immigration officers deported the man in 2013.

The following day, Nogales Station agents apprehended a 24-year-old Salvadoran national. Records pulled by the agents uncovered the man’s membership in the MS-13 gang who had previously been deported.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.