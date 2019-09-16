By

Sacramento Extremists Control Life and Death in California

Wynette Sills, Director of CaliforniansForLife.org, Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List 9/13/19

California has some of the most extreme abortion policies anywhere in the country: Taxpayer-funded abortion on demand at any point during pregnancy. No informed consent or parental notification requirements. Non-doctors permitted to perform abortions. As pro-life women leaders, we disagree with California lawmakers about a lot. Surely, though, everyone can agree that babies born alive during a failed abortion deserve care and protection, regardless of the circumstances of their birth – right? Judging by his inaction, Congressman Gil Cisneros doesn’t seem so sure.

This year, states like New York and Illinois have pushed a radical expansion of abortion on demand through birth, even going so far as to repeal state law banning gruesome partial-birth abortions and strip away existing protections for babies born alive. In Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam made shocking comments describing how a child who survives an abortion could be killed or left to die. His comments – coupled with statistics from the CDC and a handful of states that report these births, along with the personal testimonies of nurses and adult survivors of abortion – show that the need to protect these vulnerable babies is very real and pressing.

Responding to nationwide outcry, Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO) introduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, legislation that simply ensures that a baby born alive during a failed abortion receives the same life-sustaining medical care as any other baby born prematurely at the same age. The compassion and necessity of this bill are so obvious, polling shows that 77 percent of voters – including 75 percent of Independents, 70 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of women – want Congress to pass it.

It has now been more than seven months. The problem? Speaker Pelosi and House Democratic leadership won’t even allow a vote on the bill. Republican members have gone to the House floor more than 80 times to ask for one. Every time, they have been shut down and silenced. Over in the Senate, California’s Democrat Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris (also a 2020 presidential candidate whose platform includes forcing taxpayers to fund abortions by repealing the Hyde Amendment, as well as co-opting the U.S. Department of Justice to strike down pro-life state laws) and their Democrat colleagues have stonewalled this popular, common-ground legislation, which needs 60 votes to pass.

This is the modern Democratic Party: so extreme, they are even willing to countenance infanticide.

To try to overcome this obstruction in the House, Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) filed a discharge petition. If it garners 218 signatures, it would force a vote by the full House. Just over 200 members have signed, including all the House Republicans. Congressman Cisneros’ name is conspicuously absent from that list.

When Cisneros quit the Republican Party a little over a decade ago, he said he thought the GOP had become “too ideological.” Now he is endorsed by NARAL, a radical pro-abortion group, and belongs to a party that stands for late-term abortion on demand through birth and even infanticide. Does Cisneros align with Democratic Party leaders and their extreme agenda, or with his diverse district and the overwhelming majority of Americans who want Congress to pass born-alive protections? His silence is deafening. If he is a moderate, he should have no trouble signing the discharge petition.

Pro-life advocates are used to the false accusation of not caring about children who’ve been born. Now we’re engaged in a national debate over whether the lives of newborn babies are worth protecting, and it’s high time for Democrats like Cisneros to step up. If he lacks the courage to take a stand for the most vulnerable, voters deserve to know, and he certainly doesn’t deserve another term.

