Sacramento/Fresno Bee Pension Plan Bailed Out by Federal taxpayers

Think we have a free press? If you do, you are not reading the Sacrament/Fresno/Modesto Bee and other papers owned by the affiliate of the Democrat Party, the bankrupt McClatchey chain. They have defamed and smeared Cong. Devin Nunes, for the “crime” of telling the truth about the Russian Collusion Delusion. Now the y are bankrupt and taxpayers and government is going to save their pension system—while continuing its efforts in opposing freedom for the rest of us. “A federal agency announced on Friday that it would be bailing out the pension fund of the McClatchy Company, a storied newspaper corporation that declared bankruptcy earlier this year due in part to the significant retirement benefits it owes its employees. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a U.S. agency originally chartered in 1974, said in a press release this week that it had “assumed responsibility for The McClatchy Company Retirement Plan, which covers over 24,000 current and future retirees.” McClatchy, whose February bankruptcy was driven heavily by its considerable pension obligations, has underfunded its pension fund by around $1 billion, the PBGC said on Friday.” Yup, one billion dollars need for schools, public safety and to stop tax increases, instead goes to a private mismanaged corporations. Thought you should know how your money is being spent.

Federal agency will bail out newspaper corporation’s pension fund

Corp declared bankruptcy in February

By Daniel Payne, Just the News, 9/4/20

A federal agency announced on Friday that it would be bailing out the pension fund of the McClatchy Company, a storied newspaper corporation that declared bankruptcy earlier this year due in part to the significant retirement benefits it owes its employees.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, a U.S. agency originally chartered in 1974, said in a press release this week that it had “assumed responsibility for The McClatchy Company Retirement Plan, which covers over 24,000 current and future retirees.”

McClatchy, whose February bankruptcy was driven heavily by its considerable pension obligations, has underfunded its pension fund by around $1 billion, the PBGC said on Friday.

“By assuming responsibility for the plan, we are securing the benefits of the McClatchy plan’s participants,” PBGC Director Gordon Hartogensis said in the release. The agency stated that “retirees will continue to receive benefits without interruption, and future retirees can apply for benefits as soon as they are eligible.”

Founded in 1857, McClatchy owns nearly 30 newspapers across the country, including the Sacramento Bee, the Charlotte Observer, and the Miami Herald.