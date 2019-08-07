By

Sacramento Goes to the Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MARCH 20: A dog rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm sits in a crate at the San Francisco the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (SPCA) shelter on March 20, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Humane Society International rescued 57 dogs from a South Korean dog meat farm that were raising the dogs for human consumption. The dogs are being distributed to San Francisco Bay Area shelters and will be up for adoption. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stephen Frank, editorial, California Political News and Views 8/8/19

The people of fire ravaged Paradise and other surrounding areas are begging the State of California for quick financial assistance to rebuild. The State has been OK, but when it comes to going to the dogs—it is GREAT. Did you know the recent budget included $3.5 million of STATE taxes to build a dog park–$3 million for one in San Bernardino and $500,000 for a dog park in San Diego?

I am not a fan of dogs parks decided to dogs use only. But, if a local community wants to spend its money for that, it is up to them. But, to have the people of Clovis, Alpine and Bishop pay taxes so a dog in San Bernardino take a first class “poop”, that is a little too much.

The good news is that some in the legislature were opposed to the scam. One is Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez. On the floor of the Assembly she stated:

““California is number one in poverty. We are number one in homelessness. We are number one in veterans’ homelessness. But we are going to spend $3.5 million on a dog park, half a million dollars on a sculpture garden, $10 million on a parking lot. Are those the values that we’re setting today, that we want our constituents to know about? Maybe our homeless and our homeless veterans can sleep in the sculpture garden or the dog park, because we’re not providing for them. This is shameful.”

State taxes should go to fix State problems and issues. Dogs pooping in a dedicated park is not a State issue—it is a joke, better seen on Saturday Night Live.”

So, here is my scene, auditioning a comedy skit for Saturday Night Live. A picture of homeless veterans on the streets of San Fran, burned out homes and businesses in Paradise, gridlock on the 405 freeway—then a picture of a dog pooping. The question raised by the announcer, “which do you think is a better expenditure of State taxpayer dollars?”

There is an old joke, about when a comedian tells a joke, people laugh. When Sacramento tells a joke, the taxpayers finance the joke.

For more information on this abuse of the taxpayer go here:

LA Times: California lawmakers quietly tuck cash for local perks inside the state’s new budget (also mentions that Dems put pork projects over Parkinson’s disease research)

· SacBee: Dog parks, playgrounds and a theater: California budget loaded with earmarks