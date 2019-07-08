Sacramento Homeless UP 52% in Two Years

By

Sacramento spent more than $10 million o the homeless in the past year. The results, homelessness went UP by 52%. Another example of government spending money to help the homeless industry while making more homeless—to grow the industry.

This is a city that gives tax dollars to attorneys for illegal aliens—but our veterans are living on the street. Mayor Steinberg loves illegal aliens and by his and the Democrat city council actions, show their disdain for Americans.

Take a number: 5,570

Dan Morain, Whats Matters, CalMatters, 6/27/19

Sacramento County announced a sharp rise in homelessness in 2019 to 5,570. It is the latest major locale to report a spike, joining San Francisco, Los Angeles and others.

Sacramento’s homeless number has jumped 52% since 2017, although authorities say the 2019 count was more accurate and believe the actual increase was 19%.

Some findings in the point-in-time count taken in January, as reported by the Sacramento Bee:

93 percent were from Sacramento or are long-term residents.

or are long-term residents. 30 percent of people sleeping outdoors were over 50, and 20 percent were 55 or older.

were over 50, and 20 percent were 55 or older. 372 families with kids were homeless, including 688 children counted.

were homeless, including 688 children counted. 12 percent were veterans.