Sacramento Kings: We do not care about Hispanic, Asian or white lives—we are racists

By

If you are an Asian, Hispanic or white basketball fan in Sacramento, would you pay good money to see a game, when the ownership is racist—not caring if you live or die? That is the message the Kings management sent to these groups when they suspended their announcer for caring about the lives of ALL people, not just one race? The Kings management is as racist as the Klan—they hated all races, but white—the Kings hate all races except black. See any difference? At the same time Macys tried the same thing—and their iconic 34th Street in NYC store was looted and trashed. Racism got rewarded in that case, due to Macy’s management being wimps, accepting racism and riots as punishment for being successful. I would hope the Civil Rights Commission would investigate the Kings for their act of racism. This is not acceptable, hating Hispanics, Asians and white folk.

Photo courtesy [email protected], flickr

NBA Announcer Suspended for ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment

Dylan Gwinn , Breitbart, 6/1/20

Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave by the radio station he works for, after posting “All Lives Matter” on Twitter.

On Sunday, former Kings player Demarcus Cousins asked Napear for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement. In response, Napear tweeted: “All Lives Matter…Every Single One!” The phrase “All Lives Matter,” is seen as disparaging by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napear, who also has a show on KHTK radio, attempted to apologize for the remark.

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” Napear said according to the Sacramento Bee . “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM is trying to get across.”

That reasoning did not wash with former King Chris Webber, who said he was unsurprised by Napear’s response.

“Demarcus we know and have known who grant is,” Webber tweeted. “The team knows as well. I’ve told them many times. They’ve seen it. They know who he is.”

The Kings have said that they will investigate Napear’s tweet. Though, it’s unclear exactly what they’re going to investigate given the perfectly blunt nature and meaning of what the Napear said.

The Kings did not respond to a request for comment from the Sacramento Bee.