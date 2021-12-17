By

Darrell Steinberg, when he was a State Senator was asked how he felt when Campbell Soup moved out of his Sacramento area district, to another State. He famously said that they would quickly be replaced by other large firms. Of course more firms joined them in the move out of State. Now as Mayor he has so much time from his full time job, he took a lobbying contract to promote the dumbing down of the legal field. “The contract called for former state Senate leader Darrell Steinberg to be paid $5,000 a month for up to seven months to “identify grassroots and statewide support amongst traditional and nontraditional stakeholders in this arena, and, as appropriate, help shape communications with community and statement organizations and the media.” Guess with the crime wave, exploding homelessness, businesses leaving town, he has plenty of time to take a second job. At least he finally realize how bad this looked!!

Sacramento Mayor Asks Bar to Cancel His $35K Contract to Promote Nonlawyer Bill

Cheryl Miller, Law.com, 12/15/21

The bar hired former state Senate leader Darrell Steinberg to help with two controversial proposals.

Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento, now says he’s too busy for the contract work.

The bar has said Steinberg’s contract and a second one with a Sacramento lobbyist are under review.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Wednesday that he wants out of a $35,000 contract with the state bar to help shape and promote proposals to license legal paraprofessionals.

Steinberg spokeswoman Mary Lynne Vellinga said Steinberg decided he doesn’t have the time to do the work but “would be happy to help” the bar as a volunteer.

A state bar spokeswoman declined to comment on Steinberg’s request.

Steinberg signed an agreement on Nov. 16 “to provide strategic advice concerning the State Bar’s … regulation of paraprofessionals and the creation of a regulatory sandbox.”

The contract called for Steinberg to be paid $5,000 a month for up to seven months to “identify grassroots and statewide support amongst traditional and nontraditional stakeholders in this arena, and, as appropriate, help shape communications with community and statement organizations and the media.”

Steinberg has been plagued by issues surrounding a chronic homeless problem in his city. After a lengthy meeting Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council rejected his proposal to bar the city from towing cars used as shelters by the unhoused.

Steinberg’s contract with the bar was already in doubt after bar leaders said they were reassessing the arrangement. Lawmakers last week publicly questioned whether the agency had strayed from its core mission of protecting the public from bad lawyers.

It’s unclear whether Steinberg has already been paid for his early work. Vellinga said he hadn’t really started. A bar spokeswoman said Wednesday that he had conducted “2-3 meetings with staff.” A former leader of the California Senate, Steinberg was a law school classmate of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye at the University of California, Davis.

Bar executive director Leah Wilson has said the agency is also reconsidering a new $45,000 contract with California Strategies lobbyist Jim Lites after “our legislative partners highlighted the work we still need to do in improving our relationships in Sacramento, which was among our goals in hiring these consultants in November.”

The leaders of the two legislative judiciary committees, the plaintiffs bar, defense counsel and legal aid groups have all criticized the bar’s efforts to give nonawyers a role in legal services. Ruben Duran said Tuesday that he would ask the full board of trustees to suspend or disband a committee that’s working on a so-called regulatory sandbox, which would free nonlawyers from regulations barring them from developing programs aimed at helping Californians who cannot afford attorneys.

Work on a program for paraprofessionals, which would license nonlawyers to offer legal help in certain underserved areas of the law and the state, continues. A public comment period on the proposal ends next month.

The state bar said the contracts with Steinberg and Lites would be paid for by voluntary check-off contributions made by lawyers when paying their annual licensing fees.