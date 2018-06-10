Sacramento Mayor Calls Possible Rent Control Ballot Measure ‘A Threat’

The Mayor of Sacramento wants to raise taxes to pay for more “help” for the homeless. He wants bonds paid back by tax dollars-making it more difficult for the poor and middle class to pay their own rent. But, he opposes rent control—thinks it will hurt. Yup, he is right. The commonality of the three policies’ is that unions and special interest groups are helped—all at the expense of the middle class and poor.

Who gets helped with spending for the homeless? Not the homeless—but the unions forcing working to pay dues. Who benefits from the bonds? Wall Street firms, unions having union only government laws and the construction companies that finance the campaigns of politicians.

“If it qualifies, the initiative would limit the amount landlords can increase the rent. It would also enact a housing board and force property owners to pay relocation assistance if tenants are evicted without cause.

The mayor says housing affordability is a real problem in Sacramento. But rent control is not the answer.

“While well intended, I think it is over-written and would have the unintended consequence of harming our desperate need to increase the supply of housing,” Steinberg said.”

Steinberg may be a Progressive—but loves the unions and crony capitalists, where the real money is for a politician.