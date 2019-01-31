Sacramento Report: Maienschein the Dem

Assemblyman Brian Maienschein’s announcement Thursday that he’s leaving the GOP and becoming a Democrat naturally left Republicans across the board feeling hurt. But the way they responded to the news mirrored the larger tensions roiling the party. Republican Assembly Leader Marie Waldron of Escondido called Maienschein a “turncoat,” and said in a statement: “Unfortunately some people run for office simply because they want a job, regardless of political philosophy. It appears that Brian falls into this category.” “While Brian is enjoying the perks of his new status as a member of the Democrat majority in the Legislature, we Republicans will continue to stand for the people of California,” she added. (Waldron and Assemblyman Randy Voepel are now the lone Republican Assembly members in San Diego’s delegation.) About an hour later, Maienschein released a statement of his own, and said his reasons for serving have never changed. Instead, he put part of the blame on President Donald Trump and laid out his positions on gun control, health care, labor, LGBT rights and more. Maienschein’s district has moved to the left in the time that he’s been serving. When he was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, there were approximately 72,000 Democrats to 91,000 Republicans. The number of Democrats skyrocketed in 2016, giving the party an edge in the 76th District today. Still, there’s reason for the rage that seemed to underlie Waldron’s words. Maienschein has $1.3 million left in his campaign account, almost all of which came from conservatives. He also relied on the California Republican Party and its volunteers just a couple months ago to monitor the ballot-counting process. Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley – who’s been outspoken about the party’s future and has suggested Republicans should be more inclusive – offered sympathy and conciliation. He was ousted from a GOP leadership position in 2017 for working with Democrats on climate change legislation. With Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, he went on to launch a group for Republicans and centrists committed to restoring “true Republican values” in the Trump era. “Brian Maienschein is a good man with a principled heart,” Mayes wrote on Twitter . “He’s a great legislator that represents his district well. I’m sure this decision did not come easy for him. He didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Party left him.” Maienschein defeated Sunday Gover by about 600 votes — out of nearly 200,000 cast — in November, a paper-thin margin. As disappointed as elected Republicans sounded Thursday, the news wasn’t a total shocker around the Capitol. Indeed, there have been indications for months that Maienschein wasn’t completely comfortably in the GOP and that Democrats would be happy to have him. In the last election, two of San Diego’s top Democratic leaders — state Sen. Toni Atkins and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez — declined to get involved because of their strong working relationship with Maienschein in Sacramento. On occasion, he’s been to cross party lines and support them on controversial votes, as he did in 2017 on a major housing bill championed by Atkins. So what are the Dems getting in Maienschein? One thing that’s been overlooked in the discussion of Maienschein’s big switch is what he’s actually accomplished in Sacramento. By far his biggest priority as a legislator has been a constituency that can’t actually vote for him: pets. He’s written bills to regulate animal shelters and adoptions and to crack down on dog fighting. “I’m very passionate about animal rights issues. And so I have I’ve done a lot of I’ve done a lot of bills that that impact pets and animals. I care about it. And interestingly there’s not really a lot of attention to that,” he told us on a 2017 episode of the VOSD Podcast. He’s also written several bills that address regulatory changes to trusts and estates, and mental health services. His measures are rarely overtly partisan or controversial. Last year, perhaps Maienschein’s most high-profile effort was a pair of bills aimed at helping mothers with postpartum depression – something that certainly wouldn’t have looked out of place on a Democratic lawmaker’s slate. Both passed with overwhelming Democratic support. –