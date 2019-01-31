As you read this, the Democrats are already talking to other Republican Assembly members to get them to become Democrats. The GOP is down to 19 members of the Assembly—with several seats in danger for the 2020 election. The major donors, like Chevron can no longer be counted on. In 2018 they gave hundreds of thousands to DEFEAT Republican Justin Mendes against Democrat Rudy Salas. The Democrats have gone to the donor community and let them know they will be punished if they donate to Republicans.
“Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley – who’s been outspoken about the party’s future and has suggested Republicans should be more inclusive – offered sympathy and conciliation. He was ousted from a GOP leadership position in 2017 for working with Democrats on climate change legislation. With Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, he went on to launch a group for Republicans and centrists committed to restoring “true Republican values” in the Trump era.
“Brian Maienschein is a good man with a principled heart,” Mayes wrote on Twitter. “He’s a great legislator that represents his district well. I’m sure this decision did not come easy for him. He didn’t leave the Republican Party, the Party left him.”
Thought you needed to know the status of the 2020 GOP campaigns. This is what we are facing—let’s be honest with ourselves if we are going to turn things around.
Sacramento Report: Maienschein the Dem
|
|
Profile