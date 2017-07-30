By

Sacramento Report: The Pension Wars Aren’t Over

Mark Kersey eyes a 2018 Senate race against Brian Jones, San Diego is set to receive anti-poverty funds, San Diego Republican Party chair wants GOP Assembly leader to step down and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.

By Voice of San Diego, 7/28/17

The measure was a citizens’ initiative but was heavily supported and crafted by then-Mayor Jerry Sanders, as well as then-City Councilmen Carl DeMaio and Kevin Faulconer. MEA argues that the mayor’s involvement made it a de facto city initiative, and therefore required negotiations with c