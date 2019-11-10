Sacramento Taxpayers to Loan Billionaires $27 Million for Soccer Field!

By

Sacramento has homeless everywhere, the city has significant traffic problems and not enough money to fill potholes. This is a city where drug use is epidemic and open. Sacramento suffers from low self esteem. It decided that having a major league soccer team would solve their emotional problems. Note the "loan" might not even be repaid. Lets get serious, if you can afford one billion for a stadium, why stick the taxpayers with a $27 million loan. Either you can afford the project or not. My guess is that this is just the first of "loans" to help the self-esteem of city government. The losers? The homeless, the addicted, the drivers and the community.

Sacramento City Council To Consider Up-Front Loan Of $27 Million To Republic FC As Part Of Soccer Stadium Deal

Bob Moffitt, Capitol Public Radio, 11/8/19

Sacramento’s new Major League Soccer stadium will be financed mostly with private money. The city’s contribution of approximately $33 million will be in incentives, such as helping pay for new streets and police officers to oversee traffic during games.

But a revised plan before City Council on Tuesday would instead loan the Republic FC up to $27 million in advance.

The loan though might not be repaid like a typical one; the team will use increased property tax revenues generated by the stadium and proposed nearby development for repayment.

City leaders say these revenues wouldn’t exist without the new projects.

Ben Gumpert, the Republic FC’s president and chief operating officer, noted that the total dollar amount of $33 million from the city hasn’t changed. “That was always the plan,” Gumpert said. “But this way, we bring more cash and capital forward as soon as possible to develop the railyards as quickly as possible.”

The Republic has said it will likely cost at least a billion dollars to build the stadium and also develop the surrounding 17 acres.

The Republic scored an MLS franchise last month, and the city approved the framework for a stadium deal earlier this year.