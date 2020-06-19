Sacramento Tells Cops They are NOT Respected for Sacrifices

By

Baseball Field Dedication to Slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan Goes Afield

Local politicians hedging their bets on the optics of support for police

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/15/20

In 2019, Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. O’Sullivan was ambushed at a Sacramento residential home by Abel Sambrano Ramos, who continued shooting at police for hours. O’Sullivan was left unattended for 45 minutes because police had difficulty getting to her because of multiple fences between them and where she was lying. She later died at an area hospital. Abel Sambrano Ramos was charged with murder, attempted murder and possessing two illegal assault rifles when he was captured. However, Ramos, is now facing a total of 13 felony counts as well as special circumstances making him eligible for the death penalty.

One year later, this Friday, is the anniversary of Tara O’Sullivan’s death. However, a dedication planned on a Sacramento baseball field this week is now cancelled. The inside story is that some say there are no plans to ever dedicate it to O’Sullivan due to the current anti-police climate – and weak-kneed public officials. Others in the community are wondering if the dedication will happen.

But the story gets even more disturbing.

A group of police officers had recently gone to the designated North Sacramento baseball diamond and painted the backstop black with a thin blue line through it, in honor of O’Sullivan’s untimely death.

What is the meaning of the “Thin Blue Line?” The black space above the thin blue line represents society, order and peace, while the black below, crime, anarchy, and chaos. The Thin Blue Line running between them, “law enforcement,” separates the two, keeping crime separated from society.

California Globe was told that City Councilman Allen Warren had originally said it was his idea to dedicate the baseball field in North Sacramento, in his district, to Tara O’Sullivan’s memory.

After the thin blue line was painted on the backstop, the public was then told it was vandalized so city staff painted over the vandalism with black paint, covering the blue line.

However, no one has produced proof of the vandalism. Instead some sources say Councilman Warren had city workers paint over the blue line to appease the “defund the police,” anti-cop groups.

A source sent this email reply from Councilman Warren to a community member who was upset: “I’m told that non city staff painted over the blue on the backstop. It was my idea to honor officer O’Sullivan. Currently I’m checking with the family to see if the dedication will be rescheduled for the fall. The dedication will happen!”

With the one-year anniversary of O’Sullivan’s murder Friday, and the dedication for the baseball field supposed to take place this week, now cancelled, sources are saying the real story is that there are no plans to ever dedicate the baseball diamond to her due to the current anti-police climate that city officials continue to capitulate to.

Sacramento City Councilman Allen Warren’s Facebook post. (Photo: screen capture Facebook)

Tara O’Sullivan’s dedication ceremony debacle may or may not be cleaned up by Friday, but it does coincide with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s announcement to create an Inspector General position to investigate Sacramento Police Department use of force incidents that result in serious injury or death, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. “Steinberg announced the proposal Monday morning amid a national outcry for public officials to pass policies to reduce police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

It appears Steinberg is attempting to put some distance between his inability to make important decisions as Mayor, and appeasing the media and the loud splinter group of professional agitators to “defund the police.”

Also in 2019, California Globe was present in the State Assembly when an Assembly member announced as his guest on the Assembly floor, rapper Jay Rock, who recorded song ‘F*ck the Police.’ Then-Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez noted on Twitter that it was on the very day of the funeral for slain Police officer Tara O’Sullivan.