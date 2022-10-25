By

Sacramento’s 50th Murder of 2022: Dangerous Times in the Capitol City

San Francisco does not have our gun violence and Chicago does not have our transients

An older man who had a regular weekly pinochle game outside the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento was robbed and murdered at gunpoint Thursday, ostensibly for the cash from the game between friends. He was shot in the face despite handing over the money.

The murder of 70-year-old Charles Starzynski was number #49 this year in the Capitol city.

Murder number #50 was the following night.

A shooting murder took place outside a Grant High School and Monterey Trail High School football game Friday night in Sacramento.

“San Francisco does not have our gun violence and Chicago does not have our transients,” observed a public safety expert who asked to remain anonymous.

Sacramento likely has far more than the acknowledged 11,200 homeless transients living on the streets. Illegal guns used in violent crimes is also reflected in the crime statistics by the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento had 58 homicides in 2021 – a 31% increase over the 44 homicides in 2020, the Globe reported last year.

In 2021, there were 752 shooting reports in Sacramento – a 25% increase over 2020.

The Sacramento Police Department said there were 256 victims shot in 2021 – a 17% increase in victims shot over the 219 shot in 2020.

11 California cities made the 100 most dangerous cities in the country list for 2021, and listed the most dangerous/violent cities in the state based on FBI data.

In 2021, Land Park resident Kate Tibbitts was brutally murdered in her home by “homeless” transient Troy Davis, out on the streets despite his recent parole violation. He raped and murdered Tibbitts, killing her dogs and setting her house on fire,” the Globe reported. Tibbitts’ horrific murder remains a fresh imprint on locals’s psyche, but seems to be an inconvenient memory for local politicians.

Another horrific attempted murder just took place in Los Angeles.

While walking her dogs, a Los Angeles woman was just brutally raped by a transient man released from jail hours earlier. Marissa Young recalls trying to bite off attacker’s penis, the Blaze reported. Look at her brutal injuries – her face is unrecognizable.

“Everyone should know this story. A woman is brutally raped and beaten by a transient, who was just released from jail. Black man, white woman with two small, senior dogs, stranger rape. All very rare – so similar to Kate Tibbetts, except this woman survived,” the public safety friend noted.

Locals want to know how many more brutal murders, rapes, beatings and other senseless violent crimes residents of the Capitol City will be subjected to before local elected officials start addressing the public safety of the citizens of the city and county, and stop pandering to local anti-police, anti-criminal justice activists.

Sacramento police tracked down Charles Starzynski’s killer to the South Area of Sacramento:

KCRA reported:

“23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. as a suspect in the shooting.

He was located near Shoal Court in the Pocket area of Sacramento after a chase led to a SWAT standoff and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide and robbery charges, police said.”

This is common place in Sacramento now – except residents can’t believe that it is commonplace.

In September, a friend reported to the Globe that one of his friends was attacked at a downtown Shell gas station when a deranged drug addict attempted to rob the station. Two women clerks were cornered. His friend used a taser on the transient, but the transient used a belt to strike him in the side of the head, splitting it open. The transient was arrested.

To date, the overwhelming criminal event was the April 2022 gang shooting in which six people were killed and 10 were wounded, turning several blocks near the State Capitol into a massive crime scene. Three arrests were initially made in this shooting.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s reaction to the shooting was to blame guns, as did Governor Gavin Newsom. Both seized the opportunity to call for even stricter gun control laws, never addressing that their own policies are contributing to the escalating violence and murders of innocent people.

The Globe has been reporting that California’s alarming cocktail of criminal justice “reforms” are responsible for the state’s ongoing crime wave. And the politicians ignore that they are responsible for these phony “reforms.” They are far from reforms and are instead unraveling California’s criminal justice laws, passed to keep the citizenry safe from criminals.

The California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom have been pushing more gun control laws, releasing prison inmates “for good behavior” and not for fulfilling the terms of their sentences, and closing prisons. These people end up on the streets among the homeless transients.

Mayor Steinberg imprudently pursues “housing first” homeless policies rather than putting the funding into a large campus where homeless can be taken to fulfill the “bed” requirement for rousting their illegal camps, triaged and treated. The City and County of Sacramento could fund one facility and make a difference in how the homeless transients are handled.

Spiking crime and a growing homeless transient population is government-created through wrongheaded policies and laws. But it is not insurmountable. It takes elected officials who recognize that what they have done up to this point is futile and cruel, to make the changes.