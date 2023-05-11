By

NYC Mayor Adams is about to use the iconic Central Park as an encampment for the illegal aliens. At the same time, he is spending $8 million a day to put illegal aliens into fancy hotels—instead of putting American homeless in those hotels. Central Park, already a dangerous place will now become a NO GO place—another American tourist attraction closed to Americans.

Sadly, the yahoos who run San Diego, Progress Democrats, are considering on closing down the iconic Balboa Park and use it as an encampment for the homeless. You can bet in short order the illegal aliens will take it over. Families who go to Balboa Park will know not to go—for the safety of their family. Yet, another American facility killed by Progressive Democrats and their policies. Instead of helping the mentally ill, drug addicts and alcoholics, they will kill off one of the largest parks on the West Coast.

“San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilman Stephen Whitburn, both Democrats, are facing criticism for their push to establish two large-scale safe campgrounds for the city’s homeless population in Balboa Park, despite the opposition of community leaders and groups such as the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership. The planned sites, to be located behind the Naval Medical Center and a city maintenance yard, would provide at least 100 sanctioned camp sites and space for up to 400 tents.

Safe? What a lie—Balboa Park will be HQ for crime, drugs and sexual assault.

Democrats Ignore Community Opposition and Push to Use Balboa Park as Homeless Campsite for Political Gain

San Diego News Desk, 5/9/23 https://www.sandiegonewsdesk.com/2023/05/9677/

The Balboa Park institutions that earlier protested against the city’s consideration of Inspiration Point, another potential safe sleeping site, were also present at a press conference held by Gloria and other city leaders, indicating their displeasure with the plan. They fear that the proposed campgrounds will damage the park’s reputation and its status as a crown jewel of San Diego.

Critics of the plan argue that it is a political move by Gloria to bolster his re-election chances, using Balboa Park to hide his failures in addressing the homelessness crisis in San Diego. They accuse the Democrats of ignoring the needs of the community and disregarding the potential harm that such a move could inflict on the area’s cultural and historical significance.

Former City Councilman John Hartley, who proposed a tent city at Lot O in 1993, praised the plan but faced opposition at the time from residents and community groups. The same opposition to homeless camps in Balboa Park remains strong to this day, but Gloria and Whitburn appear determined to move forward with their proposal.

The Democratic leadership’s refusal to listen to the community and their disregard for the potential harm to the park’s reputation are seen as a clear indication of their poor leadership. They should be held accountable for their decisions and made to answer for their actions. The Democrats must show true leadership and find solutions to address the homelessness crisis in San Diego without damaging the park’s reputation or disregarding the needs of the community.