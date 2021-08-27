By

Would you pay a buck to see a Team that believes white people are bad? That believes only one race matters? Think you wasn’t to see a Team that disrespects our flag? Not in Louisiana. The New Orleans Saints are having a problem selling tickets to games for even $1—yes, this are pre-season—but a buck and you can’t sell them. “The Saints are playing the first game in the NFL to require fans to be vaccinated or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test. What has that done to ticket prices for Monday night? Driven them straight into the ground According to Darren Rovell, some tickets on the secondary market are selling for less than $1 before fees. As of this moment, StubHub has tickets for as cheap as $6. So, while it’s not the lowest on the secondary market, they’re still absurdly cheap. While the virus issue and the scams involved with it play a part, I think the Team being a hate Team also plays a part. What do you think? Would you pay one dollar to see a Team play that thinks America is bad?

Saints Tickets Are Selling For Less Than $1 After The Team Requires Fans To Be Vaccinated Or Have A Negative COVID-19 Test

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor, Daily Caller, 8/25/21

Tickets to the Saints/Jaguars game are outrageously cheap.

The Saints are playing the first game in the NFL to require fans to be vaccinated or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test. What has that done to ticket prices for Monday night? Driven them straight into the ground

According to Darren Rovell, some tickets on the secondary market are selling for less than $1 before fees.

As of this moment, StubHub has tickets for as cheap as $6. So, while it’s not the lowest on the secondary market, they’re still absurdly cheap.

This is honestly insane. Imagine taking your entire family to an NFL game for less than $20. Preseason games are always cheap, but they’re not this cheap.

They’re not this cheap at all. This is happening because of coronavirus restrictions.

While I don’t want to sit and debate the vaccine, I will say that this is great news for vaccinated people. If you’re vaccinated, some sports games are apparently going to be shockingly cheap.

I seriously can’t believe this is real, but here we are. The Saints are demanding fans provide proof of a negative test or be vaccinated.

In response, the ticket market has utterly collapsed. For the price of a case of Busch Light, they might let you get out there and throw a pass at this point.