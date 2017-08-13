Salinas Union High School: Students Should Not be Protected by On Campus Cops

By

Great news for the criminals, bullies, thieves and terrorist—Salinas High School will no longer have cops to protect the students. Instead the Principal, with a ruler will keep the peace and protect the students. Since students, teachers and Administrators are not allowed to carry guns on campus—this could look like another San Bernardino. All of this based on a study from Brownsville, Texas—a hotbed of drug dealing and cartels—murders, thefts and assaults by the drug gangs. Seriously, think the folks in Brownsville want the world to know about the crimes? “The main draw on the night’s agenda: whether SUHSD should put school resource officers from the Salinas Police Department on their campuses. The board unanimously rejected an agreement to bring on officers. Salinas PD received a $3.4 million grant back in 2014 that would fund up to eight school resource officers, but have not implemented the grant to date, due to short staffing. This year, the department came to the district seeking an agreement to place the federally-funded funded officers in schools. Wonder what the cost in lives and hospitalization if trouble breaks out. Now that the District said no cops on campus, it adds to their legal liability when the lawsuits hits—they refuse to protect the students. Another reason for school choice—students have the right to decide if they are willing to attend an unsafe, unprotected school—or a safe school. What do you think?

Salinas Union High School District rejects Salinas Police school resource officers.

Marielle Argueza, Monterey County Weekly, 8/8/17

The room where the Salinas Union High School District Board of Trustees meets was packed on the evening of Aug. 8. Every seat was taken and the crowd spilled into the hallway.

The main draw on the night’s agenda: whether SUHSD should put school resource officers from the Salinas Police Department on their campuses.

The board unanimously rejected an agreement to bring on officers.

Salinas PD received a $3.4 million grant back in 2014 that would fund up to eight school resource officers, but have not implemented the grant to date, due to short staffing. This year, the department came to the district seeking an agreement to place the federally-funded funded officers in schools.

Many members of the public wore bright pink or bright blue and yellow shirts with the message #schoolsnotprisons. A row of police officers also sat through the board meeting, including Salinas Police Chief Adele Fresé.

During the public comment period, several officers of the Salinas Police Department spoke about the positive impact that school resource officers could have on students, especially when students are exposed to police in non-disciplinary ways.

Fresé added that a study in the border town of Brownsville, Texas showed a positive impact on students’ safety and learning when increasingly exposed to police officers specifically trained to with youth in their own schools. “Having school resource officers can help redirect students on the right path,” Fresé told the board.

But those comments in favor of the contract were met with pushback from people like former SUHSD trustee Margaret Serna-Bonetti, who has also been outspoken against the Salinas Police Department following fatal shootings by police officers. Serna-Bonetti cited a U.S. Department of Justice report on the department, particularly a finding about officers not receiving regular training to deal with persons with mental health issues.

“You wouldn’t higher an accountant being investigated by the IRS,” Serna-Bonetti said. (The DOJ review was undertaken at the request of former chief Kelly McMillin.)

Scrutiny also came from the trustees. Board member Carlos Rubio said rates of expulsion have been going down, which he attributed to resources like school counselors and homeless liaisons.

“We have systems in place here,” Rubio said, “and we’ve worked hard to make Salinas Union a safe environment.”

But criticism also targeted the finer points of the decision at hand, specifically the memorandum of understanding. Board members voiced their concerns that the the district was left out of negotiations, including whether Superintendent Dan Burns would be at all involved in hiring to fill the school resource officer positions.

Board member Philip Tabera led the charge in rejecting the agreement with the Salinas Police Department, and the board voted unanimously to say no.

The Salinas Police Department has a Plan B: They will bring their proposal to the Alisal Union School District meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9 and seek placement of these federally funded positions in elementary schools there.